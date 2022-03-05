Saint Joseph’s 70, Rhode Island 60

RHODE ISLAND (14-15)
Walker 2-6 1-2 5, El-Amin 2-7 0-0 6, Leggett 2-7 0-0 5, Martin 4-6 1-2 11, Sheppard 1-5 1-2 3, Thomas 2-2 4-8 8, Makhi.Mitchell 2-8 3-4 8, Makhe.Mitchell 4-15 0-1 8, Carey 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 21-63 10-19 60.
SAINT JOSEPH’S (11-18)
Reynolds 10-14 2-2 27, Obinna 3-8 1-2 7, Jansson 1-1 0-2 2, Brown 3-8 0-0 9, Forrest 2-5 2-2 8, Hall 6-10 2-2 15, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Bishop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 7-10 70.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 8-24 (Carey 2-3, Martin 2-3, El-Amin 2-4, Leggett 1-3, Makhi.Mitchell 1-3, Makhe.Mitchell 0-1, Sheppard 0-3, Walker 0-4), Saint Joseph’s 11-25 (Reynolds 5-8, Brown 3-6, Forrest 2-4, Hall 1-4, Bishop 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Rebounds_Rhode Island 29 (Walker, Leggett, Martin 6), Saint Joseph’s 36 (Obinna, Hall 8). Assists_Rhode Island 12 (Leggett, Thomas, Carey 3), Saint Joseph’s 15 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 13, Saint Joseph’s 18.
