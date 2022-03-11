Saint Louis 57, St. Bonaventure 56

SAINT LOUIS (23-10)
Okoro 5-7 4-4 14, Collins 4-13 3-4 11, Jimerson 7-14 0-0 20, Nesbitt 0-8 0-0 0, Thatch 4-9 0-0 8, Hargrove 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Linssen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 7-8 57.
ST. BONAVENTURE (20-9)
Osunniyi 2-2 2-5 6, Adaway 7-17 1-1 18, Holmes 2-13 0-0 4, Lofton 5-15 0-2 10, Welch 6-11 0-0 14, Coulibaly 2-5 0-0 4, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 3-8 56.
Halftime_Saint Louis 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 6-14 (Jimerson 6-9, Collins 0-1, Hargrove 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nesbitt 0-2), St. Bonaventure 5-20 (Adaway 3-6, Welch 2-6, Holmes 0-4, Lofton 0-4). Rebounds_Saint Louis 34 (Okoro 12), St. Bonaventure 27 (Osunniyi 9). Assists_Saint Louis 11 (Collins 9), St. Bonaventure 14 (Osunniyi, Lofton 4). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 16, St. Bonaventure 11. A_5,894 (20,356).
