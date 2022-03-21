Salary Arbitration Eligibles

NEW YORK (AP) — The 195 players eligible for salary arbitration. Proposed salaries are exchanged Tuesday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Trey Mancini, 1b-dh; John Means, lhp; Tanner Scott, lhp.

BOSTON (5) — Christian Arroyo, 2b; Rafael Devers, 3b; Nick Pivetta, rhp; Josh Taylor, lhp; Alex Verdugo, of.

CHICAGO (3) — Adam Engel, of; Lucas Giolito, rhp; Reynaldo López, rhp.

CLEVELAND (7) — Shane Bieber, rhp; Austin Hedges, c; Josh Naylor, of; Cal Quantrill, rhp; Franmil Reyes, of; Amed Rosario, ss; Bradley Zimmer, of.

DETROIT (8) — Jeimer Candelario, 3b; Harold Castro, 2b; José Cisnero, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Dustin Garneau, c; Joe Jiménez, rhp; Victor Reyes, of; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

HOUSTON (6) — Aledmys Díaz, inf; Josh James, rhp; Phil Maton, rhp; Rafael Montero, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp; Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Scott Barlow, rhp; Andrew Benintendi, of; Cam Gallagher, c; Amir Garrett, lhp; Brad Keller, rhp; Nicky Lopez, 2b; Adalberto Mondesi, ss; Ryan O’Hearn, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Mike Mayers, rhp; Max Stassi, c; Tyler Wade, inf-of.

MINNESOTA (3) — Luis Arraez, 2b; Taylor Rogers, lhp; Gary Sánchez, c.

NEW YORK (12) — Miguel Andújar, of-3b-1b; Joey Gallo, of; Chad Green, rhp; Kyle Higashioka, c; Clay Holmes, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; Isiah Kiner-Falefa, inf; Jonathan Loaisiga, rhp; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Wandy Peralta, lhp; Jameson Taillon, rhp; Gleyber Torres, 2b-ss.

OAKLAND (4) — Ramón Laureano, of; Sean Manaea, lhp; Frankie Montas, rhp; Lou Trivino, rhp.

SEATTLE (10) — Diego Castillo, rhp; J.P. Crawford, ss; Adam Frazier, 2b; Mitch Haniger, of; Dylan Moore, 2b-of; Tom Murphy, c; Paul Sewald, rhp; Drew Steckenrider, rhp; Luis Torrens, c-dh; Jesse Winker, of.

TAMPA BAY (13) — Nick Anderson, rhp; Jalen Beeks, lhp; Yonny Chirinos, rhp; Yandy Díaz, 3b; Tyler Glasnow, rhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Manuel Margot, of; Austin Meadows, of; Francisco Mejía, c; Brett Phillips, of; Jeffrey Springs, lhp; Matt Wisler, rhp; Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

TEXAS (4) — Willie Calhoun, of; Mitch Garver, c; Taylor Hearn, lhp; Brett Martin, lhp.

TORONTO (11) — Cavan Biggio, 2b-3b; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Matt Chapman, 3b; Adam Cimber, rhp; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1b; Teoscar Hernández, of; Danny Jansen, c; Tim Mayza, lhp; Trevor Richards, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Trent Thornton, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Carson Kelly, c; Jordan Luplow, of; Christian Walker, 1b; Luke Weaver, rhp.

ATLANTA (8) — Adam Duvall, of; Max Fried, lhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Tyler Matzek, lhp; A.J. Minter, lhp; Sean Newcombe, lhp; Austin Riley, 3b; Mike Soroka, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (2) — Willson Contreras, c; Ian Happ, of.

CINCINNATI (8) — Luis Castillo, rhp; Luis Cessa, rhp; Kyle Farmer, 2b; Jeff Hoffman, rhp; Tyler Mahle, rhp; Tyler Naquin, of; Nick Senzel, of; Lucas Sims, rhp.

COLORADO (7) — Carlos Estévez, rhp; Kyle Freeland, lhp; Garrett Hampson, 2b; Peter Lambert, rhp; Ryan McMahon, 2b; Robert Stephenson, rhp; Raimel Tapia, of.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Caleb Ferguson, lhp; Trea Turner, ss-2b; Julio Urías, lhp.

MIAMI (10) — Jesús Aguilar, 1b; Brian Anderson, 3b; Jon Berti, inf-of; Richard Bleier, lhp; Garrett Cooper, of-1b; Dylan Floro, rhp; Elieser Hernández, rhp; Pablo López, rhp; Chris Bassitt, rhp; Jacob Stallings, c; Joey Wendle, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (10) — Willy Adames, ss; Corbin Burnes, rhp; Josh Hader, lhp; Adrian Houser, rhp; Eric Lauer, lhp; Omar Narváez, c; Hunter Renfroe, of; Brent Suter, lhp; Luis Urías, inf; Brandon Woodruff, rhp.

NEW YORK (14) — Pete Alonso, 1b; Miguel Castro, rhp; J.D. Davis, 3b; Edwin Díaz, rhp; Luis Guillorme, inf; Joey Lucchesi, lhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Jeff McNeil, 2b-of; Tomas Nido, c; Brandon Nimmo, of; Dominic Smith, of-1b; Drew Smith, rhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Jose Alvarado, lhp; Zach Eflin, rhp; Rhys Hoskins, 1b.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Bryan Reynolds, of; Chris Stratton, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (7) — Harrison Bader, of; Jack Flaherty, rhp; Jose Alvarado, rhp; Jordan Hicks, rhp; Dakota Hudson, rhp; Tyler O’Neill, of; Alex Reyes, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Jorge Alfaro, c; Victor Caratini, c; Dinelson Lamet, rhp; Joe Musgrove, rhp; Chris Paddack, rhp; ; Luke Voit, of-dh.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Curt Casali, c; Dominic Leone, rhp; Darin Ruf, of; Mike Yastrzemski, of.

WASHINGTON (7) — Josh Bell, 1b; Erick Fedde, rhp; Tanner Rainey, rhp; Víctor Robles, of; Joe Ross, rhp; Juan Soto, of; Austin Voth, rhp.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.