Sam Houston St. 65, Cal Baptist 35

CAL BAPTIST (18-15)
Akin 1-3 0-0 2, Tr.Armstrong 0-11 3-4 3, Ta.Armstrong 3-9 4-8 11, Rowell 2-7 0-0 6, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Nottage 0-6 0-0 0, Zakharov 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Stone 4-5 0-1 8, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Dybala 0-0 0-0 0, Sawyer 1-2 1-1 3, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Ruiz Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-49 8-14 35.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (19-13)
Ikpe 2-5 1-2 5, Lampley 2-6 1-2 7, May 1-2 0-0 3, Ray 1-5 0-0 2, Flagg 6-13 0-0 15, Powers 2-3 0-0 4, Grant 4-5 3-4 12, Cook 3-8 0-0 9, Karwowski 1-1 1-2 3, Scroggins 1-1 0-0 2, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Martina 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 6-10 65.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 30-17. 3-Point Goals_Cal Baptist 3-26 (Rowell 2-5, Ta.Armstrong 1-2, Sawyer 0-1, Hunter 0-4, Nottage 0-6, Tr.Armstrong 0-7), Sam Houston St. 11-26 (Cook 3-7, Flagg 3-7, Lampley 2-5, Martina 1-1, Grant 1-2, May 1-2, Powers 0-1, Ray 0-1). Rebounds_Cal Baptist 26 (Tr.Armstrong, Rowell 5), Sam Houston St. 36 (Flagg 13). Assists_Cal Baptist 6 (Tr.Armstrong 3), Sam Houston St. 16 (Ray, Grant 3). Total Fouls_Cal Baptist 8, Sam Houston St. 16.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.