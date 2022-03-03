Sam Houston St. 69, Tarleton St. 50

TARLETON ST. (14-16)
Hicks 5-8 1-1 13, Bogues 2-6 0-0 5, Gipson 3-8 0-0 6, McDavid 3-8 0-0 9, Small 4-12 0-0 9, Daniel 1-2 0-0 2, Hopkins 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 21-50 1-1 50.
SAM HOUSTON ST. (18-13)
Ikpe 5-6 1-1 11, Lampley 4-8 0-0 11, May 4-7 1-1 10, Ray 3-8 0-0 7, Flagg 6-13 3-5 18, Powers 4-6 0-0 10, Grant 1-1 0-0 2, Karwowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 5-7 69.
Halftime_Sam Houston St. 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 7-20 (McDavid 3-6, Hicks 2-3, Bogues 1-2, Small 1-4, Daniel 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Gipson 0-3), Sam Houston St. 10-23 (Flagg 3-6, Lampley 3-7, Powers 2-3, May 1-3, Ray 1-4). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 21 (Hicks 5), Sam Houston St. 30 (Flagg 11). Assists_Tarleton St. 12 (Gipson 7), Sam Houston St. 16 (Ray, Flagg, Grant 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 10, Sam Houston St. 9. A_1,319 (6,110).
