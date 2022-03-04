San Diego 74, Pepperdine 67

PEPPERDINE (7-25)
Zidek 2-10 6-6 10, Basham 4-6 1-4 9, Mallette 5-15 0-0 12, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 12, Yoon 4-7 0-0 8, Smith 3-7 2-4 8, Munson 3-4 0-0 6, Ohia Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 9-14 67.
SAN DIEGO (15-15)
Pinchuk 2-4 1-4 5, Calcaterra 6-9 5-6 20, McKinney 3-6 2-2 9, Townsend 3-13 4-4 11, Earlington 6-16 0-1 13, Gultekin 5-8 2-2 14, Berger 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 26-60 14-20 74.
Halftime_San Diego 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-13 (Mallette 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Yoon 0-2, Zidek 0-3), San Diego 8-19 (Calcaterra 3-4, Gultekin 2-2, McKinney 1-1, Earlington 1-5, Townsend 1-6, Berger 0-1). Fouled Out_McKinney. Rebounds_Pepperdine 33 (Mitchell 10), San Diego 35 (Earlington 13). Assists_Pepperdine 15 (Mitchell 8), San Diego 15 (Earlington 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 20, San Diego 16.
