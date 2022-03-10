San Diego St. 53, Fresno St. 46

FRESNO ST. (19-13)
Robinson 10-20 2-5 25, Campbell 3-7 0-0 6, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Holland 2-7 0-0 4, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Ballard 0-1 1-2 1, Stroud 1-4 0-0 3, Meah 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 3-7 46.
SAN DIEGO ST. (22-7)
K.Johnson 1-3 1-1 3, Mensah 3-6 0-0 6, Bradley 2-7 2-3 7, Butler 2-7 1-2 5, Pulliam 5-9 0-1 10, Seiko 3-5 2-2 11, Arop 0-3 0-0 0, Baker-Mazara 4-6 2-2 11, Tomaic 0-1 0-0 0, Diabate 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 8-11 53.
Halftime_Fresno St. 23-20. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 5-18 (Robinson 3-3, Stroud 1-3, Hill 1-4, Ballard 0-1, Yap 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Holland 0-3), San Diego St. 5-16 (Seiko 3-3, Baker-Mazara 1-1, Bradley 1-4, Pulliam 0-1, Tomaic 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2, Butler 0-4). Rebounds_Fresno St. 24 (Robinson 11), San Diego St. 28 (Mensah, Bradley 6). Assists_Fresno St. 10 (Robinson, Colimerio 3), San Diego St. 11 (Butler 4). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 15, San Diego St. 11.
