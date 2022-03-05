Saturday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS – Signed Fs Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-day contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Travis Boyd to a two-year contract extension.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL) loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL) from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Placed C Austin Czarnik on waivers. Activated LW Jared McCann from injured reserve.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned Fs Hugo Roy and Mitch Hoelscher to Atlanta (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Olivier Galipeau to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s LW Anthony DeLuca and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on March 4 against Wichita.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Kolten Olynek from the reserve list. Placed D Andrew Jarvis on the reserve list.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Carlos Fornaris. Place F Matt Gomercic on the reserve list.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Joe Manchurek from the reserve list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Ethan Szypula.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Tyler Kobryn from the reserve list. Placed F Dennis Smirnov on the reserve list.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Justin Woods and F John Schiavo from the reserve list. Placed Ds Greg Moro and Garrett Clarke on the reserve list.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Connor Doherty and Fs Nick Master and Lewis Zerter-Gossage from injured reserve. Placed F Brendan Soucie on the reserve list and D Brendan St-Louis on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Riley McCourt from injured reserve. placed F Maurizio Colella on the reserve list and F Marcus Power on injured reserve effective Feb. 27.
READING ROYALS — Activated D Patrick McNally from the reserve list. Place G Hayder Hawkey and D Dominic Cormier on the reserve list and D Mike Chen on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Barret Kirwin from the reserve list. Place F Carter Cowlthorp on the reserve list.
TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed Fs Alexis Guibault and Jason Imbeault to the active roster and F Jason Imbeault to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Julien Houle and F Fabien Laniel. Activated Eliott St-Pierre from the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Jordan Ernst from injured reserve. Place F Dylan Sadowy on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Brian Matesevac from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Laval (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Recalled F Matteo Gennaro from Bakersfield (AHL)
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Ethan Price from the reserve list. Placed F Ross Olsson on the reserve list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MIAMI CF — Signed Ds Noah Allen and Modesto Mendez to short-term loan agreements from MLS Next Pro.
