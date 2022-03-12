Saturday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and RHP Ronny Henriquez from Texas in exchange for C Mitch Garver.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Iffe Lundberg.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Lyon to Charlotte (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski from Grand Rapids (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Adam Scheel from Texas.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Christian Wolanin from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve (retroactive to March 10).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Calen Addison to Iowa (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Alex Stalock to San Jose (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Jonas Johansson.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned F James Sanchez to Jacksonville (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s Ryan Olsen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on March 11 against Utah.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Canon Pieper from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Ivan Chukarov from reserve. Placed D Ryan Cook on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Dawson Butt from reserve. Placed F Branden Troock on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Zac Hermann and added him to the active roster.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Tyler Nanne and F Levko Koper from reserve. Placed F Kyle Neuber and D Dalton Gally on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Jake Kupsky from reserve. Placed G Peter Thome on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Cameron from reserve. Placed D Christian Evers on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Victor Hadfield. Traded D Croix Evingson to South Carolina. Assigned F James Sanchez from Hartford (AHL). Activated F Ben Hawerchuk from reserve. Placed F’s Joey Sides and Dominick Sacco on reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on injured reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned D Kevin Lohan to Ontario (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL). Activated Fs Brad Morrison and Jacob Pritchard from reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added D Croix Evingson to the active roster. Placed D Karl Boudrias on reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp on injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Assigned F Patrick Curry from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Placed F Dylan Sadowy on injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Assigned G Alex D’Orio from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) by Pittsburgh (NHL). Activated Fs Cameron Hough and Felix Pare from reserve. Placed F Jared Cockrell and G Hayden Lavigne on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded D Nick Albano to Allen.
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed MF Skage Simonsen.
