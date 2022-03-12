Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and RHP Ronny Henriquez from Texas in exchange for C Mitch Garver.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Iffe Lundberg.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Lyon to Charlotte (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski from Grand Rapids (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Adam Scheel from Texas.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Christian Wolanin from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve (retroactive to March 10).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Calen Addison to Iowa (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Alex Stalock to San Jose (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Jonas Johansson.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned F James Sanchez to Jacksonville (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s Ryan Olsen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on March 11 against Utah.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Canon Pieper from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Ivan Chukarov from reserve. Placed D Ryan Cook on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Dawson Butt from reserve. Placed F Branden Troock on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Zac Hermann and added him to the active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Tyler Nanne and F Levko Koper from reserve. Placed F Kyle Neuber and D Dalton Gally on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Jake Kupsky from reserve. Placed G Peter Thome on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Cameron from reserve. Placed D Christian Evers on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Victor Hadfield. Traded D Croix Evingson to South Carolina. Assigned F James Sanchez from Hartford (AHL). Activated F Ben Hawerchuk from reserve. Placed F’s Joey Sides and Dominick Sacco on reserve. Placed D Kyle McKenzie on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned D Kevin Lohan to Ontario (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL). Activated Fs Brad Morrison and Jacob Pritchard from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added D Croix Evingson to the active roster. Placed D Karl Boudrias on reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Assigned F Patrick Curry from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Dylan Sadowy on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Assigned G Alex D’Orio from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) by Pittsburgh (NHL). Activated Fs Cameron Hough and Felix Pare from reserve. Placed F Jared Cockrell and G Hayden Lavigne on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Traded D Nick Albano to Allen.

SOCCER USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed MF Skage Simonsen.

