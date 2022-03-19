Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned C Dillon Dingler to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Pineda on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Announced LHP Thomas Szapucki was optioned to the minor leagues.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Signed C Bernadett Hatar to a training camp contract. Announced F Jantel Lavender has cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with RB Cordarrelle Patterson on a contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Donte Jackson to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Agreed to terms with QB Garrett Gilbert on a contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DT Fletcher Cox on a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with K Randy Bullock on a new contract. Agreed to terms with RB Dontrell Hilliard on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL) on loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Jeremy Davies and Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed Ds Matt Benning and Fark Borowieckki on injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Louis-Philip Guindon from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled Ds Xavier Bouchard and Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned C Ian McKinnon to Maine (ECHL) on loan. Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Idaho’s F Mason Mitchell one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Mar. 18 against Utah.

TULSA OILERS — Released D Wyatt Trumbley from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Ethan Stewart.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC United — Acquired W Azaad Liadi on a four-day loan from Loudoun United.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced F Justin Meram has been called up to the Iraq National Team for the World Cup Qualifying matches.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed MF Cali Farquharson to a one-year contract.

