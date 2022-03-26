Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo and INF’s Kody Clemens and Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Drew Carlton, INF Josh Lester and OF Jacob Robson to the minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned INF Royce Lewis to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs Austin Martin, Aaron Sabato and Spencer Steer to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed OF Jeisson Rosairo off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Somerset (Double-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jed Lowrie on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet, LHP Roenis Elias and C Jake Anchia to the minor league camp.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Tommy Pham and RHP Hunter Strickland on one-year contracts. Optioned OF Allan Cerda, RHPs James Marinan and Jared Solomon to Chattanooga (Double-A South).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Noah Davis and INFs Ezequiel Tovar and Elehuris Montero to the minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Zach Lee and Nate Griep to the minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms on a minor league contract with RHP Blake Parker and invited him to join the major league spring training camp.

Minor League Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Chris Allen and RHP Leudeny Pineda.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Keisean Nixon.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Ronald Jones to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Kyzir White to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Activated C Ryan Getzlaf from injured reserve.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL). Activated C Patrice Bergeron from injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nick Abruzzese to a two-year entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled RW Josan Rondbjerg from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired F Paul McAvoy.

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned RW Cedric Desruisseaux to Wheeling (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled G Lukas Parik from Rapid City (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled LW Riley Mckay and RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL) loan.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Daniel Mannella from Tulsa (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Austin Osmanski to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned D Greg Moro to Kansas City (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Signed D Justin Woods to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Tristan Cote-Cazenave to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Liam MacDougall from the reserve list. Placed F Loie Caporusso on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stephen Desrocher from the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Activated F William Knierim from the reserve list. Placed D Mitch Versteeg on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Claimed F Eric MacAdams off waivers from Adirondack. Acquired G Jackson Chilberg from the emergency goalie backup list (EBUG). Activated F Griff Jezka from injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Jake Stevens to the active roster. Released D Dean Moore from his standard player contract. Placed F Luke Nogard on the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Ryan Cook from the reserve list. Placed D Andrew DeBrincat on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned D Justin Woods to Texas (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Tyler Ward. Activated F Mathew Santos from injured reserve and D J.D. Greenway and F Nick Jermain from the reserve list. Placed D Marc-Olivier Duquette and F Pascal Laberge on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Evan Neugold and F Tyler Welsh from the reserve list. Placed F Gordie Green and D Noel Hoefenmayer on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Brad Arvanitis to the active roster. Activated D Kenton Helgesen from injured reserve. Placed F Garrett Klotz on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Activated G Hayden Hawkey from the reserve list. Placed G Mike Robinson on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nicholad Blachman.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Brandon Schultz and Keeghan Howdeshell from the reserve list. Placed F Mitchell Heard on the reserve list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Cooper Jones. Signed D Francis Thibeault to the active roster. Activated F Julien Nantel from injured reserve and D Ryan Romeo from the reserve list. Placed D Hayden Shaw and F Zachary Brooks on the reserve list. Placed F Cedric Montiminy on family leave.

TULSA OILSER — Acquired G Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Andrew Shewfelt from the reserve list. Placed F Carson Denomie on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Quinn Ryan. Activated F Dylan Fitze from the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Dylan MacPherson from injured reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon on the reserve list and F Cam Hausinger on injured reserve effective Mar. 21.

WORCESTER RAILERS – Placed D Ryan Verrier on the reserve list.

SOCCER MLS

COLUMBUS CREW — Assigned G Brady Scott on loan to Columbus Crew 2 for the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Named Katie Abrahamson-Henderson women’s basketball head coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Felisha Legette-Jack women’s basketball head coach.

