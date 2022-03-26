Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Bryan Shaw on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Cody Morris on the 60-Day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo and INF’s Kody Clemens and Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHP Drew Carlton, INF Josh Lester and OF Jacob Robson to the minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned INF Royce Lewis to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reassigned INFs Austin Martin, Aaron Sabato and Spencer Steer to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed OF Jeisson Rosairo off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Somerset (Double-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jed Lowrie on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHP Devin Sweet, LHP Roenis Elias and C Jake Anchia to the minor league camp.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Tommy Pham and RHP Hunter Strickland on one-year contracts. Optioned OF Allan Cerda, RHPs James Marinan and Jared Solomon to Chattanooga (Double-A South).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Noah Davis and INFs Ezequiel Tovar and Elehuris Montero to the minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Zach Lee and Nate Griep to the minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras and INF Rodolfo Castro to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Yerry De Los Santos, Enmanuel Mejia, Hunter Stratton and LHP Blake Weiman to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms on a minor league contract with RHP Blake Parker and invited him to join the major league spring training camp.

Minor League Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Chris Allen and RHP Leudeny Pineda.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Keisean Nixon.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Ronald Jones to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Kyzir White to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Activated C Ryan Getzlaf from injured reserve.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL). Activated C Patrice Bergeron from injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Jordan Harris to a two-year entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL).

PITTSBuRGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nick Abruzzese to a two-year entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled RW Josan Rondbjerg from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired F Paul McAvoy.

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned RW Cedric Desruisseaux to Wheeling (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled G Lukas Parik from Rapid City (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL) loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled LW Riley Mckay and RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL) loan.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Daniel Mannella from Tulsa (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Austin Osmanski to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned D Greg Moro to Kansas City (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Signed D Justin Woods to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Tristan Cote-Cazenave to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Liam MacDougall from the reserve list. Placed F Loie Caporusso on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stephen Desrocher from the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Activated F William Knierim from the reserve list. Placed D Mitch Versteeg on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Claimed F Eric MacAdams off waivers from Adirondack. Acquired G Jackson Chilberg from the emergency goalie backup list (EBUG). Activated F Griff Jezka from injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Jake Stevens to the active roster. Released D Dean Moore from his standard player contract. Placed F Luke Nogard on the reserve list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Ryan Cook from the reserve list. Placed D Andrew DeBrincat on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned D Justin Woods to Texas (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Tyler Ward. Activated F Mathew Santos from injured reserve and D J.D. Greenway and F Nick Jermain from the reserve list. Placed D Marc-Olivier Duquette and F Pascal Laberge on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Evan Neugold and F Tyler Welsh from the reserve list. Placed F Gordie Green and D Noel Hoefenmayer on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Brad Arvanitis to the active roster. Activated D Kenton Helgesen from injured reserve. Placed F Garrett Klotz on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Activated G Hayden Hawkey from the reserve list. Placed G Mike Robinson on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nicholad Blachman.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Brandon Schultz and Keeghan Howdeshell from the reserve list. Placed F Mitchell Heard on the reserve list.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Cooper Jones. Signed D Francis Thibeault to the active roster. Activated F Julien Nantel from injured reserve and D Ryan Romeo from the reserve list. Placed D Hayden Shaw and F Zachary Brooks on the reserve list. Placed F Cedric Montiminy on family leave.

TULSA OILSER — Acquired G Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Andrew Shewfelt from the reserve list. Placed F Carson Denomie on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Quinn Ryan. Activated F Dylan Fitze from the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Dylan MacPherson from injured reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon on the reserve list and F Cam Hausinger on injured reserve effective Mar. 21.

WORCESTER RAILERS – Placed D Ryan Verrier on the reserve list.

SOCCER MLS

COLUMBUS CREW — Assigned G Brady Scott on loan to Columbus Crew 2 for the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Named Katie Abrahamson-Henderson women’s basketball head coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Felisha Legette-Jack women’s basketball head coach.

