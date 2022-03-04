SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 62

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (6-25)
Kelly 3-7 1-4 7, Buskey 5-19 3-7 14, Chavez 3-11 1-2 10, Harris 4-13 5-6 15, Faye 3-5 2-2 11, Bowser 1-2 0-0 2, Price 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 20-60 13-24 62.
SC-UPSTATE (14-15)
Gainey 7-10 3-3 20, Goodloe 4-8 0-0 8, White 1-6 0-0 2, Aldrich 4-6 4-6 13, Mozone 5-13 1-1 12, Breazeale 2-4 3-3 7, Rideau 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 28-61 11-13 72.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 9-26 (Faye 3-4, Chavez 3-9, Harris 2-5, Buskey 1-8), SC-Upstate 5-16 (Gainey 3-3, Aldrich 1-1, Mozone 1-5, Goodloe 0-2, Rideau 0-2, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Rideau. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 42 (Buskey 9), SC-Upstate 29 (Mozone 8). Assists_Charleston Southern 7 (Harris 3), SC-Upstate 16 (Breazeale 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 15, SC-Upstate 20.
