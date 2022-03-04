On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 62

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (6-25)

Kelly 3-7 1-4 7, Buskey 5-19 3-7 14, Chavez 3-11 1-2 10, Harris 4-13 5-6 15, Faye 3-5 2-2 11, Bowser 1-2 0-0 2, Price 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 20-60 13-24 62.

SC-UPSTATE (14-15)

Gainey 7-10 3-3 20, Goodloe 4-8 0-0 8, White 1-6 0-0 2, Aldrich 4-6 4-6 13, Mozone 5-13 1-1 12, Breazeale 2-4 3-3 7, Rideau 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 28-61 11-13 72.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 9-26 (Faye 3-4, Chavez 3-9, Harris 2-5, Buskey 1-8), SC-Upstate 5-16 (Gainey 3-3, Aldrich 1-1, Mozone 1-5, Goodloe 0-2, Rideau 0-2, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Rideau. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 42 (Buskey 9), SC-Upstate 29 (Mozone 8). Assists_Charleston Southern 7 (Harris 3), SC-Upstate 16 (Breazeale 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 15, SC-Upstate 20.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano