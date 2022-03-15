SC-Upstate 80, Appalachian St. 74

SC-UPSTATE (15-16)
Gainey 6-14 3-3 17, Goodloe 3-10 1-1 7, White 6-14 0-0 15, Aldrich 9-14 3-3 24, Mozone 6-7 2-2 16, Rideau 0-4 0-0 0, Breazeale 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-66 10-11 80.
APPALACHIAN ST. (19-15)
Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Almonacy 3-8 0-0 8, Delph 9-20 4-6 28, Forrest 1-4 1-2 4, Gregory 5-8 10-14 20, Duhart 0-0 2-2 2, Huntley 3-7 0-2 8, Mantis 0-0 0-0 0, Harcum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 17-26 74.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 39-30. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 10-22 (Aldrich 3-3, White 3-6, Mozone 2-2, Gainey 2-6, Breazeale 0-1, Rideau 0-1, Goodloe 0-3), Appalachian St. 11-28 (Delph 6-14, Almonacy 2-5, Huntley 2-6, Forrest 1-3). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Gainey, Goodloe, Mozone 6), Appalachian St. 33 (Gregory 10). Assists_SC-Upstate 17 (White 7), Appalachian St. 14 (Almonacy, Gregory 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 18, Appalachian St. 10. A_2,146 (8,325).
