SE Louisiana defeats New Orleans in Southland semifinal

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 12:06 am
< a min read
      

KATY, Texas (AP) — Joe Kasperzyk had 19 points off the bench, Jalyn Hinton had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 74-65 in a semifinal of the Southland Conference tournament on Friday night.

Jalyn Hinton also had seven blocks and five assists for Southeastern Louisiana (19-13). Roger McFarlane added 13 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Burkhardt had 10 points.

Troy Green had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Privateers (18-13). Derek St. Hilaire added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

