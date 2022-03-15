SE Louisiana visits South Alabama after Manning’s 26-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (19-14, 10-4 Southland) at South Alabama Jaguars (19-11, 9-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Charles Manning Jr. scored 26 points in South Alabama’s 75-71 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Javon Franklin paces the Jaguars with 7.5 boards.

SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalyn Hinton averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manning is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Keon Clergeot is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Hinton is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

