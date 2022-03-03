Trending:
SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:33 pm
TENNESSEE ST. (14-18)

Dupree 1-3 0-0 2, S.Johnson 3-4 1-2 7, Nicholson 2-7 0-2 4, Cooper 2-9 3-3 7, Fitzgerald 9-16 5-6 23, Boyd 1-6 0-0 2, Marshall 3-10 0-0 7, Johal 0-2 0-0 0, Acosta 0-1 1-2 1, Bartholomew 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-59 12-17 55.

SE MISSOURI (14-17)

Patterson 6-8 7-10 19, Branson 3-6 0-0 7, Reed 6-13 5-6 22, P.Russell 1-4 0-1 3, N.Russell 3-6 0-0 9, Nicholas 4-10 1-2 10, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-3 2-2 2, Akenten 1-6 0-1 2, C.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, S.Thompson 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 26-61 16-24 79.

Halftime_SE Missouri 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 1-12 (Marshall 1-2, Cooper 0-1, Johal 0-1, Boyd 0-2, Dupree 0-2, Fitzgerald 0-4), SE Missouri 11-30 (Reed 5-10, N.Russell 3-6, Branson 1-2, Nicholas 1-4, P.Russell 1-4, Akenten 0-1, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_Marshall. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 29 (Nicholson 7), SE Missouri 46 (Patterson 10). Assists_Tennessee St. 4 (Fitzgerald 3), SE Missouri 18 (Nicholas 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 23, SE Missouri 18.

