Seahawks reach deals with Uchenna Nwosu, Artie Burns

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 3:00 pm
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks made their first two deals outside of their own free agents, agreeing to terms on contracts with defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Artie Burns on Wednesday.

Burns’ deal is for one year and worth up to $2 million, while Nwosu’s deal is for two years and worth up to $20 million, according to Drew Rosenhaus who represents both players.

Nwosu started 15 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers and should immediately provide an additional pass rush source as the Seahawks change their defensive scheme. Nwosu had a career-high five sacks with the Chargers and played 67% of the defensive snaps.

Nwosu was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2018 out of USC.

Burns is likely a depth addition for the secondary but played last season under Seattle’s new associate head coach Sean Desai in Chicago. Burns started six games for the Bears and appeared in 11 games overall. Burns was a 2016 first-round pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first four seasons playing for the Steelers.

