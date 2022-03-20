On Air: This Just In!
Seattle 1, Austin FC 1

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 7:04 pm
Seattle 1 0 1
Austin FC 0 1 1

First Half_1, Seattle, Bruin, 1 (Roldan), 43rd minute.

Second Half_2, Austin FC, Fagundez, 1, 70th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Cleveland, Wallis Lapsley; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Ragen, Seattle, 58th; Roldan, Seattle, 77th.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_20,738.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo (Abdoulaye Cissoko, 64th); Joao Paulo, Leo Chu (Jordan Morris, 56th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan (Josh Atencio, 88th), Albert Rusnak (Kelyn Rowe, 64th), Obed Vargas; Will Bruin (Fredy Montero, 56th).

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Zan Kolmanic (Hector Jimenez, 82nd), Nicholas Lima (Jon Gallagher, 82nd); Cecilio Dominguez, Ethan Finlay (Diego Fagundez, 58th), Daniel Pereira (Felipe Martins, 82nd), Alexander Ring; Moussa Djitte (Maximiliano Urruti, 57th), Sebastian Driussi.

