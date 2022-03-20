Seattle 1, Austin FC 1

|Seattle
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Austin FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Seattle, Bruin, 1 (Roldan), 43rd minute.
Second Half_2, Austin FC, Fagundez, 1, 70th.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Cleveland, Wallis Lapsley; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Ragen, Seattle, 58th; Roldan, Seattle, 77th.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.
A_20,738.
___
Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo (Abdoulaye Cissoko, 64th); Joao Paulo, Leo Chu (Jordan Morris, 56th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan (Josh Atencio, 88th), Albert Rusnak (Kelyn Rowe, 64th), Obed Vargas; Will Bruin (Fredy Montero, 56th).
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Zan Kolmanic (Hector Jimenez, 82nd), Nicholas Lima (Jon Gallagher, 82nd); Cecilio Dominguez, Ethan Finlay (Diego Fagundez, 58th), Daniel Pereira (Felipe Martins, 82nd), Alexander Ring; Moussa Djitte (Maximiliano Urruti, 57th), Sebastian Driussi.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.