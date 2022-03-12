On Air: This Just In!
Seattle 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 2

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 3:20 pm
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 1 2
Seattle 2 1 3

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 2 (Raveloson), 6th minute; 2, Seattle, Morris, 1, 17th; 3, Seattle, Montero, 1 (penalty kick), 45th+2.

Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Costa, 1, 48th; 5, Seattle, Arreaga, 1 (Roldan), 72nd.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.

Yellow Cards_Vargas, Seattle, 29th; Joao Paulo, Seattle, 38th; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 44th; Cabral, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+4; Tolo, Seattle, 46th; Bruin, Seattle, 90th; Roldan, Seattle, 90th+1.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jeff Hosking, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_33,200.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega, Nick DePuy; Efrain Alvarez, Marky Delgado, Rayan Raveloson (Dejan Joveljic, 84th); Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 69th), Chicharito, Douglas Costa (Victor Vazquez, 69th), Raheem Edwards.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Jackson Ragen, 52nd), Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak (Abdoulaye Cissoko, 81st), Obed Vargas (Kelyn Rowe, 59th); Fredy Montero (Will Bruin, 81st), Jordan Morris.

