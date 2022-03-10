Secondary, O-line key needs for 49ers this offseason

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (12-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Laken Tomlinson, DT D.J. Jones, S Jaquiski Tartt, CB K’Waun Williams, DL Arden Key, RB Raheem Mostert, DE Jordan Willis, CB Jason Verrett, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., LB Marcell Harris, CB Josh Norman, WR Trent Sherfield, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Tom Compton, WR Mohamed Sanu, DT Maurice Hurst, TE Ross Dwelley, S Tavon Wilson, RB Trenton Cannon, WR Travis Benjamin, C Jake Brendel, WR Richie James

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Daniel Brunskill, DL Kentavius Street

NEEDS: The 49ers will need to bolster the interior of their offensive line, especially if they are unable to keep the reliable Tomlinson at left guard. Brunskill was solid at right guard but San Francisco could look for an upgrade there. The other glaring holes are in the secondary where Tartt could be gone at strong safety and help is needed alongside Ambry Thomas and Emmanuel Moseley at cornerback. While San Francisco still has to make a few moves to get under the cap before the start of the league year, the Niners can open up significant cap space after that by trading or cutting QB Jimmy Garoppolo and turning the offense over to Trey Lance.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $5 million over.

