Seton Hall 57, Georgetown 53

GEORGETOWN (6-25)
Holloway 4-15 2-3 11, Ighoefe 2-8 1-2 5, Carey 4-12 1-1 11, D.Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Mohammed 4-8 3-4 12, Rice 2-8 0-0 6, Beard 3-7 0-0 8, Billingsley 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Mutombo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 7-10 53.
SETON HALL (21-9)
Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Richmond 4-8 1-1 9, Obiagu 0-2 0-0 0, Cale 6-10 0-0 14, Rhoden 6-13 3-3 17, Yetna 2-9 1-3 5, J.Harris 3-8 0-0 9, Samuel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 5-7 57.
Halftime_Georgetown 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 8-25 (Beard 2-3, Rice 2-7, Carey 2-8, Mohammed 1-2, Holloway 1-5), Seton Hall 8-23 (J.Harris 3-7, Rhoden 2-3, Cale 2-4, Jackson 1-3, Samuel 0-1, Richmond 0-2, Yetna 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown 38 (Ighoefe 13), Seton Hall 32 (Yetna 11). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Carey, Mohammed 3), Seton Hall 10 (Richmond 3). Total Fouls_Georgetown 15, Seton Hall 12.
