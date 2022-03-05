Seton Hall 65, Creighton 60

SETON HALL (20-9)
Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Richmond 0-2 0-0 0, Obiagu 1-2 0-0 2, Cale 3-10 0-0 6, Rhoden 8-18 1-3 19, Harris 5-16 1-2 14, Yetna 5-6 0-0 11, Samuel 5-9 2-2 13, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 4-7 65.
CREIGHTON (20-10)
Hawkins 6-16 2-2 17, Kaluma 4-9 0-0 9, Kalkbrenner 5-9 5-6 17, Alexander 4-7 0-0 9, O’Connell 1-11 3-4 6, Andronikashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Feazell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 10-12 60.
Halftime_Seton Hall 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 7-17 (Harris 3-6, Rhoden 2-4, Yetna 1-1, Samuel 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Cale 0-2), Creighton 8-24 (Hawkins 3-9, Kalkbrenner 2-3, Alexander 1-2, Kaluma 1-3, O’Connell 1-7). Fouled Out_Obiagu. Rebounds_Seton Hall 35 (Yetna 11), Creighton 34 (Kalkbrenner 8). Assists_Seton Hall 7 (Rhoden 3), Creighton 9 (O’Connell 5). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 16, Creighton 10.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.