Sevilla held again in pursuit of Madrid in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla was held again in its pursuit of Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The result left Sevilla seven points off the lead ahead of Madrid’s visit to relegation-threatened Mallorca on Monday.

It was the second consecutive league draw for Sevilla, and sixth in its last eight matches in the competition. Julen Lopetegui’s team extended its unbeaten streak in the league to 14 matches, since a loss at Madrid in November. It hasn’t won in four straight away games, drawing all of them.

Sevilla is now only five points ahead of third-place Atlético Madrid, which beat Cádiz 2-1 on Friday. Barcelona can also stay within five points of Sevilla if the Catalan club defeats midtable Osasuna at home later Sunday.

Bebé put the hosts ahead early in the second half and Thomas Delaney equalized for Sevilla in the 63rd.

Sevilla had a penalty awarded in the second half but it was reversed by video review. It also had a goal disallowed by VAR early in the first half.

Sevilla remained with a depleted squad because of injuries, with defender Diego Carlos and playmaker Papu Goméz unavailable. Lopetegui also couldn’t count on midfielder Joan Jordán because of a suspension.

Rayo, sitting in 13th place, hasn’t won in its last nine league matches, with seven losses in that run.

Veteran Colombia striker Radamel Falcao missed its third straight game with Rayo because of an injury.

BETIS REBOUNDS

Betis ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The home win moved Manuel Pellegrini’s team to fourth place, one point ahead of Barcelona and two behind Atlético.

Borja Iglesias scored a 20th-minute winner for Betis, which played the final minutes with 10 men as Nabil Fekir was sent off with a straight red card in the 80th.

It was the third loss in five league games for Athletic, which stayed in eighth place and further behind the European qualification places.

SOCIEDAD WINS AGAIN

Martín Zubimendi scored a 70th-minute winner as Real Sociedad beat Basque Country rival Alavés 1-0 at home for its third win in four matches to stay in sixth place and in contention for the European places.

Sociedad was coming off a 4-1 loss at league leader Madrid.

Alavés, winless in four matches, stayed second-to-last, three points from safety.

