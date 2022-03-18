Trending:
SFA and UNC Asheville square off in CBI Tournament

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 2:22 am
UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-14, 8-8 Big South) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (22-9, 14-4 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and UNC Asheville Bulldogs meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The ‘Jacks’ record in WAC games is 14-4. SFA ranks third in the WAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Kensmil averaging 2.7.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 8-8. UNC Asheville has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LJ Thorpe is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

