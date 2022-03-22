On Air: Innovation in Government
Shortstop Barrero, starter Castillo among injured Reds

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 1:31 pm
< a min read
      

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds shortstop José Barrero needs hand surgery and will be sidelined for about six weeks, manager David Bell said Tuesday.

Seen as the Reds’ shortstop of the future, the 23-year-old Barrero was scheduled to have hook hamate surgery Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kyle Farmer is the presumptive everyday shortstop for the Reds but Barrero was expected to see more playing time this season.

Also Tuesday, Bell said right-hander Luis Castillo may miss his first start of the regular season with shoulder soreness. He was expected to start long-tossing on Tuesday.

A lingering shoulder injury will keep right-hander Justin Dunn sidelined for the next couple months. The 26-year-old Dunn came to the Reds in the trade that sent All-Star Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners.

Right-hander Mike Minor, who came to the Reds from the Royals in exchange for reliever Amir Garrett, has shoulder soreness that he has dealt with before, Bell said. He was scheduled to throw in the bullpen Tuesday.

