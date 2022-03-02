Trending:
Silva leads Oregon State against Washington State after 21-point showing

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Washington State Cougars after Roman Silva scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 103-97 overtime loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Cougars are 10-6 on their home court. Washington State scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-17 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 3-21 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Pac-12 play. Washington State won the last matchup 103-97 on March 1. Michael Flowers scored 27 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Abogidi is averaging 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cougars. Flowers is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13.3 points. Maurice Calloo is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 85.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 82.6 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

