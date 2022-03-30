Simplification the morning-line favorite for Florida Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Simplification will be the morning-line favorite at Gulfstream Park for Saturday’s $1 million, Grade 1 Florida Derby, one of the last big prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

Simplification was given 5-2 early odds. White Abarrio was narrowly installed as the second choice at 3-1.

Simplification rolled to a win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream earlier this month, after losing to White Abarrio in February in the Holy Bull Stakes.

Tampa Bay Derby winner Classic Causeway and the relatively untested Charge It — coming off an 8-1/2 length win in a maiden race in February — are both 7-2 in the morning line.

Classic Causeway and Simplification already have enough points from various prep races to qualify for a spot in the Kentucky Derby. The Florida Derby winner — even if not one of those two horses — would also be a lock to qualify for Kentucky, given that 100 points go to the winner Saturday and that’s always far more than what’s needed to make the field.

A field of 11 is entered for the Florida Derby.

