Sims leads UNC Wilmington past Drake in CBI on late shot

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 4:34 pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Sims made a layup with 4.3 seconds remaining to lift UNC Wilmington to a 76-75 win over Drake in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday.

Shykeim Phillips tied his career high with 24 points for UNC Wilmington (25-9). Mike Okauru had 13 points, and Jaylen Fornes and Jaylen Sims each had 11 points.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 15 points for the Bulldogs (25-11). Tremell Murphy and Tucker DeVries each had 14 points.

