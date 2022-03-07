Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sims lifts UNC Wilmington past Charleston 60-57 in CAA semis

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 11:38 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 26 points and 11 rebounds, including a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal UNC Wilmington’s 60-57 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference tournament on Monday night.

Sims hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Okauru had 11 points for UNC Wilmington (23-8).

Dimitrius Underwood had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (17-15). Raekwon Horton added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge