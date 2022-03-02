Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 67 – 67 base 47 of 48 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 44 of 65 trails 68% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 5:33a machine groomed 45 – 65 base 25 of 30 trails 83% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 7:59a packed powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 108 – 108 base 11 of 35 trails, 31% open 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed Reopen 03/03 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 36 – 39 base 63 of 67 trails 97% open, 840 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 8:23a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 49 – 81 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 > 0 (Error: Submitted > max) miles, 4800 acres, 25 of 29 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 38 – 83 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 41 of 43 trails, 95% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 64 – 69 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 66 – 128 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 8:51a spring snow machine groomed 16 – 45 base 30 of 59 trails 51% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Operating no details Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue.
Mt Shasta — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 32 trails 53% open, 258 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 23 – 92 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3169 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 43 – 98 base 234 of 270 trails 87% open, 30 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Opening Soon for Snow Sports
Snow Summit — Wed 11:24a 65 – 65 base 30 of 32 trails 97% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 8:31a packed powder machine groomed 102 – 102 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 48 – 97 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 8:39a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details
Diamond Peak — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 42 – 93 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 34 – 76 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:16a variable machine groomed 45 – 45 base 78 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:08a machine groomed 45 – 72 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details
Lookout Pass — Wed 7:41a wet packed snow machine groomed 85 – 105 base 25 of 38 trails 14 miles, 400 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 45 – 45 base 11 of 11 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Pebble Creek — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 18 – 37 base 25 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 83% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Pomerelle — Wed 8:12a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Schweitzer — Wed 2:55p wet snow 59 – 88 base 66 of 92 trails 6 of 10 lifts, 72% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 5:58a wet snow machine groomed 76 – 76 base 75 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/03 variable machine groomed 15 – 35 base 36 of 36 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:41a machine groomed 46 – 76 base 113 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 16 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:44a spring snow machine groomed 34 – 64 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 62 – 62 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Cooper Spur — Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 13 – 13 base 10 of 10 trails 2 of 2 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 62 – 62 base 21 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 53% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 36 – 37 base 35 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 80% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:55a wet packed snow machine groomed 68 – 84 base 118 of 121 trails 10 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:59a wet snow machine groomed 84 – 105 base 70 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 80% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 40 – 61 base 5 of 8 lifts, 63% open Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 7:56a variable machine groomed 118 – 118 base 6 of 9 lifts, 67% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 03/04 packed powder machine groomed 63 – 84 base Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 54 – 64 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 2:01p WET SNOW machine groomed 83 – 83 base 50 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 59% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen TBA Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 29 – 39 base 45 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 80% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:10a 2 new wet packed snow machine groomed 124 – 147 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 42 – 63 base 25 of 58 trails 3 of 6 lifts, 43% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 96 – 96 base 39 of 77 trails 8 of 14 lifts, 50% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 71 – 71 base 15 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 18% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:28a wet snow machine groomed 96 – 136 base 24 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 52 – 88 base 39 of 47 trails 4 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 2:12a machine groomed 67 – 67 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 55 – 55 base 29 of 35 trails 83% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
Big White — Wed 4:46a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 110 of 119 trails, 92% open 14 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 2:59p machine groomed 118 – 118 base 14 of 53 trails 26% open, 3 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 2:15a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:50a wet snow machine groomed 69 – 112 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 91 – 120 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 6:58a 3 new machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:22a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 88 – 88 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:16a 1 new machine groomed 41 – 129 base 58 of 80 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 2:17a 1 new powder 131 – 131 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 2:19a 1 new powder 171 – 171 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:35a 2 new machine groomed 59 – 106 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 1:37a machine groomed 86 – 130 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:30a 3 new machine groomed 57 – 57 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:23a 8 new powder machine groomed 32 – 66 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed Reopen 03/03 4 new machine groomed 41 – 124 base 37 of 37 trails, 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 5:44a wet packed snow machine groomed 20 – 62 base 110 of 119 trails, 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 2:25a machine groomed 104 – 104 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:06a 1 new machine groomed 94 – 94 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 4:22a packed powder machine groomed 59 – 68 base 130 of 133 trails, 98% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 64 – 81 base 135 of 137 trails, 99% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:46a 7 new powder machine groomed 106 – 106 base 239 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:53a 4 new wet snow machine groomed 109 – 109 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 9:02a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p.
Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/05 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 100 of 141 trails, 84% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 6:08a 4 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 16 of 25 trails 64% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.
Le Massif — Wed 7:26a 4 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed 5:00a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Blanc — Wed 6:12a 1 new machine groomed 51 – 51 base 35 of 42 trails 83% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 6:23a 2 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p; Feb 28-Mar 05: 9a-9:30p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Orford — Wed 6:33a 7 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 40 of 61 trails 99% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:15a 5 new machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 528 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 6:38a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:49a 4 new powder machine groomed 12 – 26 base 55 of 60 trails 89% open, 23 miles, 205 acres, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 6:42a 6 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 41 of 52 trails 79% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 6:48a 5 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 25 of 40 trails 63% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 21 trails 81% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 28-Mar 04: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Feb 28-Mar 04: Open; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Feb 28-Mar 04: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:39a 4 new powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 42 of 43 trails 98% open, 18 miles, 328 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 7:04a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 100 of 102 trails, 99% open 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 7:08a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 7:15a 2 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 4:44a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.
Blue Mountain — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 42 of 43 trails 99% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 5:39a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 5:41a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 21 trails, 76% open 5 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 9:03a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 5:43a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 4:46a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.
Glen Eden — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 14 of 17 trails, 82% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 4:49a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Loch Lomond — Wed 4:54a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 22 – 26 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed 7:18a 2 new machine groomed 32 – 33 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 31 – 45 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 5 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 4:57a machine groomed 24 – 35 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 1 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 18 – 18 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 6:29a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 4:40a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 10 of 34 trails 29% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smWed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed 4:42a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 3:40p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 2:34a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:50a 1 new variable machine groomed 37 – 77 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:43a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 90 base 161 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 3:04a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 3:08a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 68 of 79 trails, 86% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:09a 1 new machine groomed 83 – 83 base 132 of 145 trails, 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 42 – 160 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Wed 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 03/02 variable 58 – 185 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:15a 5 new machine groomed 12 – 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
