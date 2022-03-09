Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park — Wed 9:38a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 30 of 65 trails 46% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Bear Mountain — Wed 6:56a powder machine groomed 45 – 65 base 24 of 30 trails 80% open, 1 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 7:08a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 48 of 75 trails 64% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 110 – 110 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak — Wed Reopen 03/10 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 36 – 39 base 63 of 67 trails 97% open, 840 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 49 – 81 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 41 – 95 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June — Wed 7:28a packed powder machine groomed 65 – 65 base 36 of 43 trails, 84% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 63 – 66 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 69 – 131 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 5:31a machine groomed 16 – 45 base 23 of 59 trails 39% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy — Reopen 03/10 Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Tue.

Mt Shasta — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 17 of 32 trails 53% open, 212 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 12: Last day.

Northstar — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 18 – 90 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2987 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 44 – 100 base 246 of 270 trails 91% open, 29 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Summit — Wed 11:21a 65 – 65 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 5 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 03/10 packed powder machine groomed 110 – 110 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 47 – 99 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details

Diamond Peak — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 35 – 75 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California

Mt Rose — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 34 – 76 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:47a 3 new powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 68 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage — Wed 5:08a 1 new machine groomed 43 – 72 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details

Lookout Pass — Wed 2:06a powder machine groomed 86 – 106 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:41a 6 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 11 of 11 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 13: Last day.

Pebble Creek — Wed 8:44a 5 new machine groomed 20 – 40 base 26 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 87% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Pomerelle — Wed 7:14a 2 new machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 56 – 93 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.

Silver Mountain — Wed 5:41a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 79 base 75 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 spring snow 20 base 35 of 36 trails 3 of 3 lifts, Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 46 – 76 base 108 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 16 of 17 lifts, 84% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Wed 7:04a 3 new powder machine groomed 32 – 65 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 52 – 52 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 13 – 13 base 10 of 10 trails 2 of 2 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Mar 12: Last day.

Hoodoo — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 29 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 37 – 41 base 36 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 82% open, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Mar 21-25: 9a-4p.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:40a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 68 – 85 base 106 of 121 trails 12 of 15 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:03a 4 new powder machine groomed 86 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails 12 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 41 – 61 base 4 of 8 lifts, 50% open Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p; Apr 10: Last day.

Timberline — Wed 6:31a variable machine groomed 114 – 114 base 7 of 9 lifts, 78% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 60 – 60 base 29 of 29 trails 2 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 03/11 packed powder machine groomed 63 – 92 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Bluewood — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 54 – 64 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 12:39p 3 new variable machine groomed 84 – 84 base 84 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:57a 5 new machine groomed 27 – 42 base 49 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 88% open, Mon/Thurs: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 117 – 139 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 46 – 68 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 92 – 92 base 49 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 71 – 71 base 18 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 22% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 99 – 135 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass — Wed 6:38a 1- 3 new machine groomed 52 – 88 base 39 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 2:17a 3 new machine groomed 69 – 69 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 59 – 59 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White — Wed 4:20a machine groomed 77 – 77 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 2:53p machine groomed 117 – 117 base 44 of 53 trails 83% open, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 2:21a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:10a powder machine groomed 76 – 117 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 2:51p machine groomed 89 – 119 base 31 of 33 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 09/10: Not open Open Wed-Sun Mar 14-20: 10a-4:30p.

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:17a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 88 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley — Wed 5:16a 4 new machine groomed 50 – 141 base 58 of 80 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 2:23a powder 126 – 126 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 2:24a powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 52 – 99 base 25 of 34 trails 74% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 2:28a machine groomed 81 – 126 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 11:43a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 65 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 41 – 124 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:07a 10 new powder machine groomed 20 – 63 base 110 of 119 trails, 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 2:34a machine groomed 100 – 100 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 4:23a machine groomed 92 – 92 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar — Wed 4:29a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 67 base 130 of 133 trails, 98% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 62 – 79 base 134 of 137 trails, 98% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 99 – 99 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whitewater — Wed 5:57a 4 new machine groomed 106 – 106 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan

Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 9:18a 1 new machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails, 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 13: Last day.

Quebec

Bromont — Wed 6:17a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 80 of 141 trails 54% open, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 25 trails, 68% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Mont Belu — Wed 5:03a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 27: Last day.

Mont Blanc — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 41 of 42 trails, 98% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p.

Mont Habitant — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Orford — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 36 of 61 trails, 83% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:10a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 528 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:54a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 26 base 49 of 60 trails 82% open, 20 miles, 183 acres, 4 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head — Wed 6:56a 1 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 30 of 52 trails 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve — Wed 6:59a 4 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 7:02a 4 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 23 of 35 trails, 66% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 37 trails 51% open, 2 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant — Wed 7:06a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene — Wed 7:09a 12 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 4:49a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Mar 14-18: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:41a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 40 of 43 trails 94% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain — Wed 5:43a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 15 of 21 trails, 71% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 14-18: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:13a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee — Wed 4:51a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 4:54a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Mar 07/08: 1:30p 9:30p.

Glen Eden — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 33 – 33 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley — Wed 5:56a 2 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 20: Last day.

Horseshoe Resort — Wed 6:02a 1 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 25 of 28 trails 89% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Loch Lomond — Wed 4:58a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-3p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Mar 14-18: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 5:01a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 5 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham — Wed 9:08p machine groomed 28 – 30 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon 9a-5 Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 30 – 43 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 14-20: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort — Wed 4:30a machine groomed 24 – 35 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 18 – 18 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Snow Valley — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia

Martock — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 27: Last day.

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Wed 4:44a 1 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 21 of 34 trails 62% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne — Wed 4:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 7:42a 1 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park — Wed 2:20p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon — Wed 2:35a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:40a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 89 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 5:18a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 94 base 161 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 3:09a 3 new machine groomed 52 – 52 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 3:14a 4 new machine groomed 41 – 41 base 71 of 79 trails 90% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 42 – 166 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Wed 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 12:17p packed powder machine groomed 54 – 183 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:10a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 57 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

