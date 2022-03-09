Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Wed 9:38a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 30 of 65 trails 46% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 6:56a powder machine groomed 45 – 65 base 24 of 30 trails 80% open, 1 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 7:08a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 48 of 75 trails 64% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Boreal — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 110 – 110 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed Reopen 03/10 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 36 – 39 base 63 of 67 trails 97% open, 840 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:28a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 49 – 81 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 41 – 95 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 7:28a packed powder machine groomed 65 – 65 base 36 of 43 trails, 84% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 63 – 66 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 69 – 131 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 5:31a machine groomed 16 – 45 base 23 of 59 trails 39% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Reopen 03/10 Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Tue.
Mt Shasta — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 17 of 32 trails 53% open, 212 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 12: Last day.
Northstar — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 18 – 90 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2987 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 44 – 100 base 246 of 270 trails 91% open, 29 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow Summit — Wed 11:21a 65 – 65 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 5 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 03/10 packed powder machine groomed 110 – 110 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 47 – 99 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details
Diamond Peak — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 35 – 75 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 34 – 76 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:47a 3 new powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 68 of 82 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:08a 1 new machine groomed 43 – 72 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details
Lookout Pass — Wed 2:06a powder machine groomed 86 – 106 base 38 of 38 trails 20 miles, 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Wed 6:41a 6 new machine groomed 45 – 45 base 11 of 11 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 13: Last day.
Pebble Creek — Wed 8:44a 5 new machine groomed 20 – 40 base 26 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 87% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Pomerelle — Wed 7:14a 2 new machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 56 – 93 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 5:41a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 79 base 75 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 spring snow 20 base 35 of 36 trails 3 of 3 lifts, Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 46 – 76 base 108 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 16 of 17 lifts, 84% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:04a 3 new powder machine groomed 32 – 65 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 52 – 52 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Cooper Spur — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 13 – 13 base 10 of 10 trails 2 of 2 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Mar 12: Last day.
Hoodoo — Wed 5:19a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 29 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 37 – 41 base 36 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 82% open, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Mar 21-25: 9a-4p.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:40a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 68 – 85 base 106 of 121 trails 12 of 15 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:03a 4 new powder machine groomed 86 – 126 base 80 of 87 trails 12 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 41 – 61 base 4 of 8 lifts, 50% open Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p; Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 6:31a variable machine groomed 114 – 114 base 7 of 9 lifts, 78% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 60 – 60 base 29 of 29 trails 2 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 03/11 packed powder machine groomed 63 – 92 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 54 – 64 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 12:39p 3 new variable machine groomed 84 – 84 base 84 of 85 trails 10 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:57a 5 new machine groomed 27 – 42 base 49 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 88% open, Mon/Thurs: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:42a machine groomed 117 – 139 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 5:40a machine groomed 46 – 68 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Stevens Pass — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 92 – 92 base 49 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 71 – 71 base 18 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 22% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 99 – 135 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 6:38a 1- 3 new machine groomed 52 – 88 base 39 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 2:17a 3 new machine groomed 69 – 69 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 59 – 59 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
Big White — Wed 4:20a machine groomed 77 – 77 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 2:53p machine groomed 117 – 117 base 44 of 53 trails 83% open, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 2:21a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:10a powder machine groomed 76 – 117 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 2:51p machine groomed 89 – 119 base 31 of 33 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Mar 09/10: Not open Open Wed-Sun Mar 14-20: 10a-4:30p.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:17a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 88 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:16a 4 new machine groomed 50 – 141 base 58 of 80 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 2:23a powder 126 – 126 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 2:24a powder 157 – 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 52 – 99 base 25 of 34 trails 74% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 2:28a machine groomed 81 – 126 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 11:43a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 65 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 41 – 124 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 6:07a 10 new powder machine groomed 20 – 63 base 110 of 119 trails, 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 2:34a machine groomed 100 – 100 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 4:23a machine groomed 92 – 92 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 4:29a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 67 base 130 of 133 trails, 98% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 62 – 79 base 134 of 137 trails, 98% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 99 – 99 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:57a 4 new machine groomed 106 – 106 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 9:18a 1 new machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails, 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p.
Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 13: Last day.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 6:17a 2 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 80 of 141 trails 54% open, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 25 trails, 68% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.
Le Massif — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed 5:03a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 41 of 42 trails, 98% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails, 80% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.
Mont Orford — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 36 of 61 trails, 83% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:10a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 528 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:54a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 26 base 49 of 60 trails 82% open, 20 miles, 183 acres, 4 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 6:56a 1 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 30 of 52 trails 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 6:59a 4 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 7:02a 4 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 23 of 35 trails, 66% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 37 trails 51% open, 2 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Tremblant — Wed 7:06a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 7:09a 12 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Vorlage — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Wed 4:49a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Mar 14-18: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
Blue Mountain — Wed 5:41a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 40 of 43 trails 94% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 5:43a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Brimacombe — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 15 of 21 trails, 71% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 14-18: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Mon.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:13a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Wed 4:51a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 4:54a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p;Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 10 – 10 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Mar 07/08: 1:30p 9:30p.
Glen Eden — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Hidden Valley — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 33 – 33 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Wed 5:56a 2 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 20: Last day.
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 6:02a 1 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 25 of 28 trails 89% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Loch Lomond — Wed 4:58a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 10a-3p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Mar 14-18: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed 5:01a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 5 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed 9:08p machine groomed 28 – 30 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon 9a-5 Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 30 – 43 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 6 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 14-20: 9a-9p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 4:30a machine groomed 24 – 35 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 18 – 18 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 27: Last day.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 4:44a 1 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 21 of 34 trails 62% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed 4:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:42a 1 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 58 of 60 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 2:20p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed 2:35a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:40a packed powder machine groomed 39 – 89 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:18a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 94 base 161 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 3:09a 3 new machine groomed 52 – 52 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 3:14a 4 new machine groomed 41 – 41 base 71 of 79 trails 90% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 42 – 166 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Wed 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 12:17p packed powder machine groomed 54 – 183 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:10a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 18 of 18 trails, 57 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.