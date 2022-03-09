Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 18 – 52 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-6p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-4p Sun: 9a-5p.
Four Lakes Snowsports — Closed for Snow Sports
Snowstar Winter Park — Closed for Snow Sports
|Indiana
Paoli Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Perfect North Slopes — Wed 9:46a machine groomed 12 – 40 base 16 of 23 trails, 70% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p Mar 13: Last day.
|Iowa
Seven Oaks — Reopen 03/12 Sat/Sun: 10a-6p Mar 13: Last day.
Sundown Mountain — Wed 9:43a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Tue-Fri: 10a-9p;; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p Open Tue-Sun.
|Michigan
Alpine Valley — Wed 9:59a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 25 trails 72% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Wed-Fri: 2p-9p;; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun.
Big Powderhorn — Wed 3:12p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 39 of 44 trails 89% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Big Snow Resort — Wed 12:33p machine groomed 13 – 13 base 30 of 56 trails 54% open, 4 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 27: Last day.
Bittersweet — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 25 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Wed/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 10:58a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 52 of 60 trails 87% open, 349 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Caberfae Peaks — Wed 10:57a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 29 of 30 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed/Thu: 10a-8p Fri:10a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Cannonsburg — Wed 10:48a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 22 trails 55% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Tue-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Tue-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 42 – 56 base 57 of 58 trails 98% open, 102 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Marquette — Wed 10:56a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Mont Ripley — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 54 – 54 base 22 of 24 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Mount Bohemia — Wed 10:50a packed powder 60 – 60 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 620 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat: 9:30a-8p Sun: 9:30a-5p.
Mt Brighton — Wed 10:26a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 25 trails 44% open, 115 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Mar 13: Last day.
Mt Holiday — Operating, no details
Mt Holly — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5:30p Mar 9:12p-9p.
Mulligans Hollow — Reopen 03/10 machine groomed Thu/Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 12p-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
Nubs Nob — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon: 9a-9p Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed/Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Otsego Resort — Operating, no details
Pine Knob — Wed 10:11a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 12 of 12 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun.
Pine Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 12 – 36 base 20 of 35 trails, 57% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon: 10a-4p Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Shanty Creek — Wed 9:08a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 80 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 27: Last day.
Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 48 – 56 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Snow Snake — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat: 10a-9p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 13: Last day.
Swiss Valley — Wed Reopen 03/11 spring snow machine groomed 16 – 20 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat: 9a-8 Sun: 9a-5p Mar 13: Last day.
The Highlands — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 51 of 55 trails 93% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
The Homestead — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 26 – 26 base 7 of 15 trails 47% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 12p-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 13: Last day.
Timber Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Treetops — Wed Reopen 03/10 variable machine groomed 18 – 75 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Thu: 4p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.
|Minnesota
Afton Alps — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 33 of 50 trails 66% open, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-7:30p Mar 06: 9:30a-8p.
Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 14 of 16 trails, 88% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-8p Open Thu-Sun.
Buck Hill — Wed 9:51a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Buena Vista — Wed Reopen 03/11 packed powder machine groomed 24 – 48 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-6p Sun: 11a-6p Open Fri-Sun.
Detroit Mountain — Reopen 03/10
Elm Creek — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 8 – 59 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:47a machine groomed 35 – 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 210 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p.
Hyland Hills Ski Area — Wed 3:14p variable machine groomed 28 – 36 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat:/Sun: 9a-9p Mar 14-18: 3p-9p; Mar 19-20: 9a-5p; Mar 20: Last day.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 11:14a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails 97% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Kato — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 24 – 54 base Mon/Tue/Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p; Open Thu-Tue.
Powder Ridge — Wed 9:46a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-9p.
Ski Gull — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 24 – 48 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, sm Mon: 3p-8p Fri: 3p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 10a-8p; Open Fri-Mon.
Spirit Mountain — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Tue-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p Open Tue-Sun.
Welch Village — Wed 9:39a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 33 of 60 trails 55% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.
Wild Mountain — Wed 9:17a machine groomed 10 – 20 base Mon: 11a-7p Tue: 11a-8p Wed-Fri: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 10a-7p.
|Missouri
Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
|North Dakota
Huff Hills — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 12 – 28 base 6 of 16 trails 38% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
|Ohio
Alpine Valley — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 7 of 7 trails 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 3:30p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 13: Last day.
Boston Mills Brandywine — Wed 10:31a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 14 of 19 trails, 74% open, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon/Tue: 4p-10p Wed/Thu: 10a-10p Fri: 4p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 20: Last day.
Mad River — Wed 10:28a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 20 trails 57% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Mar 13: Last day.
Snow Trails — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 8 – 32 base 17 of 19 trails 89% open, 36 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Mar 13: Last day.
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 3:19p machine groomed 16 – 28 base 9 of 30 trails 30% open, 8 miles, 145 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Wisconsin
Alpine Valley — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 14 – 17 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-10p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Bruce Mound — Closed for Snow Sports
Camp 10 — Wed Reopen 03/12 packed powder 18 – 26 base Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Cascade Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 27 – 47 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Mar 20: 9a-4:30p.
Christie Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 36 – 40 base 33 of 33 trails, 5 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.
Christmas Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Mon/Tue/Fri: 12p-7p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Tue.
Devils Head — Wed 9:05a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-9p.
Granite Peak — Wed 9:15a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 225 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Little Switzerland — Wed 11:40a machine groomed 24 – 42 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9:30p Fri: 10a-9:30p Sat: 10a-9:30p, Sun: 10a-8:30p.
Mountain Top at Grand Geneva — Wed 1:37p machine groomed 16 – 24 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Mt LaCrosse — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 12 – 50 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun 10a-7p.
Nordic Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails, 100% open, 6 miles, 60 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4:30p-9:30p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun:10a-8p.
Rock Snow Park — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 20 – 36 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p.
Sunburst — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Thu: 4p-9:30p Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9:30p Sun: 9:30a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.
Trollhaugen — Wed 4:06p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-3a; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p.
Tyrol Basin — Wed 9:11a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 21 trails 95% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-11p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Whitecap Mountain — Wed 9:13a variable machine groomed 49 – 49 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Wilmot Mountain — Wed 3:33p machine groomed 25 – 25 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Mar 13: Last day.
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:23a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 133 of 147 trails, 92% open, 1338 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 4:00a packed powder machine groomed 71 – 86 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:00a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:50a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 166 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Wed 8:39a 6 new powder machine groomed 35 – 45 base 19 of 25 trails, 91% open, 1080 acres Mon/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Breckenridge — Wed 5:55a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 35 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 4:00a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 42 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.
Cooper — Wed 6:00a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 50 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:21a 1 new machine groomed 53 – 53 base 150 of 158 trails, 87% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:46a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base 118 of 160 trails, 74% open, 1493 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 10:27a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 6:02a 1 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 59 of 65 trails 91% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 7:01a hard packed machine groomed 53 – 53 base 40 of 41 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hesperus Ski Area — Wed Reopen 03/10 powder machine groomed 30 – 38 base 26 of 26 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p Open Thu-Sun.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 8:26a 2 new packed powder 74 – 84 base
Kendall Mountain — Reopen 03/11 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Keystone — Wed 6:32a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 125 of 130 trails 96% open, 3014 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:49a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 90 of 94 trails 96% open, 1629 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:39a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 4:55a powder machine groomed 63 – 68 base 104 of 105 trails 99% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:06a powder 55 – 120 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Snowmass — Wed 4:00a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 77 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 21 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 5:37a 10 new powder machine groomed 61 – 94 base 169 of 169 trails, 100% open, 2965 acres, 16 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Fri: 5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 5:09a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 50 – 52 base 71 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 5:14a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 65 base 120 of 147 trails 82% open, 1386 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:52a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:17a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 65 base 162 of 168 trails 96% open, 2842 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 2:18p 2 new powder machine groomed 110 – 125 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:04a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 31 – 58 base 244 of 317 trails 77% open, 4430 acres, 36 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 6:10a 6 new machine groomed 38 – 38 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30 Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:04a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 5:39a 2 new powder machine groomed 28 – 52 base 52 of 74 trails 70% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Great Divide — Wed 7:23a 8 – 10 new powder machine groomed 20 – 24 base 50% open 1350 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Lost Trail — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 60 – 70 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Maverick — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 12 – 42 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 7:49a machine groomed 40 – 68 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Mon.
Red Lodge — Wed 6:10a 3 new powder machine groomed 43 – 53 base 68 of 70 trails 97% open, 1588 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Wed 6:06a 4 new powder machine groomed 25 – 25 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Whitefish — Wed 7:14a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 113 base 100 of 113 trails 95% open, 2850 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Angel Fire — Wed 5:38a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 68 of 82 trails 85% open, 29 miles, 423 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p.
Pajarito — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 17 – 17 base 29 of 44 trails 66% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Red River — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 63 of 64 trails 98% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sipapu — Wed 5:22a 1 new powder machine groomed 20 – 37 base 40 of 43 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Apache — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 2 of 55 trails 4% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:16a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 83 of 86 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Taos — Wed 7:12a 1 new machine groomed 67 – 81 base 100 of 110 trails 91% open, 1294 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Enchanted Forest XC — Wed 9:45a powder machine groomed 6 – 12 base 12 of 40 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:16a 12 new powder machine groomed 106 – 106 base 115 of 118 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 17: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:18a 13 new powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 46 of 48 trails, 96% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brian Head — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:28a 12 new powder machine groomed 83 – 83 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Cherry Peak — Wed 6:30a 7 new powder machine groomed 36 – 36 base 32 of 38 trails 84% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.
Deer Valley — Wed 9:53a 8 new machine groomed 58 – 58 base 102 of 103 trails, 99% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Eagle Point — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 55 – 55 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.
Nordic Valley — Wed 6:31a 10 new powder machine groomed 18 – 18 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-4p.
Park City — Wed 6:25a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 50 – 77 base 278 of 341 trails 82% open, 2767 acres, 34 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder Mountain — Wed 5:31a 11 new powder machine groomed 40 – 40 base 137 of 154 trails, 88% open, 6800 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Snowbasin — Wed 6:06a 13 new powder machine groomed 64 – 64 base 106 of 106 trails, 99% open, 3000 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snowbird — Wed 6:37a 11 new powder machine groomed 94 – 94 base 135 of 169 trails 80% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:21a 13 new packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 56 of 82 trails 68% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sundance — Wed 6:38a 10 new powder machine groomed 51 – 51 base 48 of 50 trails 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4:30p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 6:27a 12 new powder machine groomed 86 – 91 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Wed 7:50a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:35a 20 new powder machine groomed 24 – 87 base 104 of 131 trails, 79% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 32 – 36 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
Sleeping Giant — Wed Reopen 03/11 packed powder 30 – 40 base 21 of 49 trails, 7 miles, 84 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Mar 12: Last day.
Snow King — Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 23 – 34 base 35 of 38 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 9a-6:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
Snowy Range — Wed 5:00a 6 new powder machine groomed 40 – 80 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
White Pine — Wed Reopen 03/11 powder machine groomed 2 – 6 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 6:28a 12 new powder machine groomed 86 – 91 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
