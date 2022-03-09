LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Wednesday, Mar. 9 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 9:09a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 25 of 26 trails 96% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p; Tue-Thu: 10a-8p; Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 8:20p machine groomed 36 – 46 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Operating, no details

Ski Sundown — Wed 8:44p machine groomed 20 – 50 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Baker Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/12 packed powder 6 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Big Squaw — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 6 – 10 base 29 of 29 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 22 – 22 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn — Wed Reopen 03/10 wet granular 10 – 15 base 29 of 67 trails 43% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 10 of 31 trails 32% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 8:53p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 5 of 20 trails 25% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Lost Valley — Wed 2:13p machine groomed 25 – 65 base 19 of 31 trails 61% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed/Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 20 – 30 base 40 of 44 trails 91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback — Wed 3:54p frozen granular machine groomed 36 – 68 base 18 of 68 trails 26% open, 67 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 4:10p machine groomed 20 – 42 base 29 of 42 trails 69% open, 200 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-9p;; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 6:45a hard packed machine groomed 15 – 25 base 49 of 162 trails 30% open, 23 miles, 299 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 101 of 135 trails 75% open, 39 miles, 582 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Wed 10:12p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Tue, Thu: 3p-6p; Wed, Fri: 3p-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Pineland Farms XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 5:45p machine groomed 16 – 30 base 27 of 34 trails 79% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Wed 10:03a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 26 base 6 of 15 trails 40% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 1p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p.

Bousquet — Wed 10:47a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 23 trails 70% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p;Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 08: 4p-8p.

Bradford — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 16 – 20 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Catamount — Wed Reopen 03/10 1 – 2 new machine groomed 10 – 24 base 5 of 40 trails, 13% open, 2 of 8 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4p;Wed/Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 8 – 28 base 28 of 45 trails 62% open, 9 miles, 133 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Nashoba Valley — Wed Reopen 03/11 variable machine groomed 18 – 25 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Fri-Sun.

Otis Ridge — Wed 9:32p machine groomed 12 – 36 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 4:20p 4 new machine groomed 20 – 34 base 21 of 22 trails, 100% open, 13 miles, 90 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 8 of 9 trails, 89% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wachusett — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 30 – 34 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-9:30p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed Reopen TBA spring snow machine groomed 5 – 5 base 10 of 24 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 21 – 21 base 39 of 68 trails, 57% open 5 of 9 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Black Mountain — Wed 9:08a variable machine groomed 12 – 22 base 25 of 45 trails 56% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:43p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 34 of 98 trails 35% open, 13 miles, 225 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 1:06p machine groomed 16 – 58 base 52 of 97 trails 54% open, 12 miles, 156 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 5:26a machine groomed 25 – 29 base 44 of 57 trails, 77% open 12 miles, 155 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 23 of 26 trails 88% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat. 9a-9p; Sun. 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 10:53a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 6 of 28 trails 21% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 8:15p machine groomed 48 – 50 base 41 of 48 trails, 53% open 187 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 44 of 61 trails 72% open, 24 miles, 282 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 9:26a machine groomed 20 – 42 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-6p;Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 39 of 66 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 3:49p 1 new machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 30 of 57 trails 53% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:07p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 60 of 61 trails 67% open, 254 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sat: 8a-4p.

Whaleback — Wed Reopen 03/10 variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base Tue-Thu: 2p-7p Fri: 2p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Wildcat — Wed 6:52a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 48 trails, 21% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 1 – 12 base 25 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Wed Reopen TBA machine groomed 4 – 17 base 30 of 57 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Eastman XC — Reopen TBA machine groomed Wed-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 4 – 8 base 11 of 59 trails, 19 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:41a frozen granular 3 – 9 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Nordic Skier XC — Wed Reopen TBA variable 2 – 8 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Operating, no details

Mountain Creek — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 27 – 30 base 44 of 46 trails 98% open, 120 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:54p 3 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 49 of 64 trails 77% open, 18 miles, 150 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Wed Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:59p machine groomed 30 – 60 base 39 of 39 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 12 – 50 base 22 of 41 trails 54% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.

Cockaigne — Closed for Snow Sports

Dry Hill — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 4 of 7 trails, 57% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Reopen 03/12 6 – 24 base Sat: 10a-4:30p Sun: 11:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun:Mar 20: Last day.

Frederic R. Bennett Rec Area — Closed

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:19p loose granular machine groomed 9 – 36 base 38 of 108 trails 35% open, 17 miles, 210 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 4:44p machine groomed 24 – 56 base 26 of 56 trails 46% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 variable 12 – 24 base 4 of 16 trails, 25% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p; Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley — Wed 6:30p machine groomed 14 – 50 base 36 of 60 trails 60% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 16 – 48 base 50 of 56 trails, 89% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p Sat/Sun: Members only.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 38 of 67 trails 57% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 1 – 56 base 7 of 40 trails 18% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Tue/Wed: 10a-9p;Thu/Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 20 – 66 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-4:30p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 12 – 48 base 7 of 8 trails, 88% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun.

McCauley — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 8 – 28 base 6 of 23 trails, 26% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Open Tue-Sun.

Oak Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 15 of 22 trails 68% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Wed 6:31p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 12 – 26 base 15 of 38 trails 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/12 12 – 24 base 16 of 16 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed 11:38a 2 new machine groomed 12 – 30 base 12 of 31 trails 39% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed: 10a-4p; Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 20 – 66 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Wed 4:21p 3 new powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 35 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 4:44p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 8:54a wet granular machine groomed 28 – 36 base 28 of 51 trails 55% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 12:43p loose granular machine groomed 28 – 42 base 58 of 91 trails 65% open, 14 miles, 170 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Wed 5:00p variable 4 – 10 base 6 of 18 trails 33% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 7:18a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 36 base 41 of 54 trails 76% open, 251 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 15 of 21 trails 71% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Cascade XC — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 5 of 8 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 14 – 20 base 44 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 8 – 20 base 9 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 2p-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 18 – 19 base 19 of 19 trails, 17 miles Mon, Wed, Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Feb 20-26: 10a-4:30p.

Pineridge XC — Wed Reopen 03/22 variable

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 8:53a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 28 base 11 of 23 trails 47% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thurs- 9am – 9pm. Fri -9am-10pm Sat- 9am -10pm, Sun- 9am-9pm.

Blue Knob — Wed 7:50p variable machine groomed 6 – 16 base 3 of 34 trails, 9% open 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-7p; Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 37 of 40 trails 99% open, 16 miles, 168 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 9:34p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 21 of 27 trails 78% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8a-4:30p;Fri: 8a-9p; Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 7:00a variable machine groomed 30 – 36 base 9 of 26 trails 35% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Jack Frost — Wed 7:01a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 31 of 34 trails 91% open, 9 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 7:14a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-8p;Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain — Wed 7:16a variable machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 26 trails 42% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mount Pleasant — Wed 7:19a variable machine groomed 15 – 36 base 5 of 10 trails 50% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p;Fri: 11a-10p; Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p.

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Operating no details Mar 13: Last day.

Roundtop — Wed 7:20a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 22 trails, 68% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-6p;Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Seven Springs — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 22 – 34 base 27 of 33 trails 82% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-7p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 9:59a machine groomed 28 – 52 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 5 miles, 125 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Wed Reopen 03/13 loose granular 18 – 24 base 17 of 18 trails, 94% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 10:58a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 12 – 28 base 7 of 8 trails, 88% open, 3 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 10a-9p;Tue/Wed: 4p-9p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-8p.

Tussey Mountain — Wed 7:24a loose granular machine groomed 4 – 10 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail — Wed 7:25a variable machine groomed 44 – 44 base 15 of 25 trails 60% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Wed Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 12 – 36 base 67% open 2 miles, 22 acres Thu/Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 14 of 71 trails 24% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p; Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p; Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 7:23a wet snow machine groomed 20 – 28 base 36 of 47 trails, 77% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 19 of 50 trails 40% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 14 – 38 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 5:09p machine groomed 30 – 35 base 78 of 155 trails 50% open, 50 miles, 409 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 2:38p machine groomed 6 – 14 base 14 of 60 trails 23% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/11 3 new packed powder machine groomed 6 – 24 base 15 of 51 trails, 30% open, 8 miles, 60 acres Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 9:37a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 38 of 87 trails 44% open, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:15a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 80 of 121 trails 66% open, 30 miles, 446 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed Reopen 03/10 spring snow machine groomed 30 – 35 base 50 of 58 trails 86% open, 17 miles, 244 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 16 – 24 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:53p machine groomed 12 – 48 base 34 of 78 trails 44% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:28a 2 new machine groomed 24 – 48 base 53 of 116 trails 46% open, 19 miles, 315 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 68 of 99 trails 69% open, 534 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 69 of 111 trails 62% open, 335 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 14 – 36 base 6 of 24 trails 25% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Viking Nordic XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 4 – 13 base 18 of 22 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wild Wings XC — Wed Reopen TBA machine groomed 8 – 10 base 9 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 6:41a hard packed machine groomed 2 – 10 base 1 of 43 trails 1 mile Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 16 of 34 trails, 47% open 14 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 30 – 84 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p; Mar 27: Last day.

Beech Mountain — Wed 7:59a wet granular machine groomed 30 – 52 base 13 of 17 trails 76% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 30 – 42 base 12 of 18 trails 67% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:22a loose granular 24 – 68 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Closed for Snow Sports

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 7:52a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 7 of 9 trails 78% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Massanutten — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 14 of 18 trails 78% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

The Homestead — Closed for Snow Sports

Wintergreen — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 29 – 50 base 7 of 26 trails 27% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Wed 7:08a variable machine groomed 24 – 36 base 14 of 47 trails 30% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat – Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 251 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-9p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Timberline Mountain — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 20 trails, 85% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace — Reopen 03/12 18 – 35 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p; Mar 13: Last day.

MORE

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.