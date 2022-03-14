LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Mar. 14 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 3:27p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 22 of 26 trails 85% open, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 8:54p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 12 of 14 trails 90% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Wed: 3p-9p;Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 28 – 36 base Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p; Open Tue-Sun.

Ski Sundown — Wed 9:11p machine groomed 20 – 50 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Baker Mountain — Wed Reopen TBA packed powder 6 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Big Squaw — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 6 – 10 base 24 of 29 trails 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 22 – 22 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn — Wed Reopen 03/17 packed powder 10 – 15 base 25 of 67 trails 37% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 36 – 40 base Tue-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-4p.

Lost Valley — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 25 – 65 base 18 of 31 trails 58% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed: 1p-8p; Thu: 3p-8p;Fri: 3p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 20 – 30 base 13 of 44 trails 30% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback — Wed 6:52a powder machine groomed 36 – 68 base 66 of 68 trails 97% open, 207 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 8:33p machine groomed 20 – 42 base 28 of 42 trails 67% open, 200 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-9p;; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 2:03p 1 new powder machine groomed 15 – 25 base 71 of 162 trails 44% open, 32 miles, 378 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 114 of 135 trails 84% open, 46 miles, 752 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 16 – 30 base 27 of 34 trails 79% open, 168 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Wed Reopen 03/17 variable machine groomed 26 – 26 base 13 of 15 trails, 87% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Open Thu-Sun.

Bousquet — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 23 trails, 70% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p;Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Catamount — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 10 – 24 base 22 of 40 trails 55% open, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 10 – 30 base 34 of 45 trails 76% open, 11 miles, 145 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Otis Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 12 – 36 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 20 – 34 base 21 of 22 trails 100% open, 12 miles, 80 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett — Wed 7:13a 3 new machine groomed 30 – 34 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Closed for Snow Sports

Attitash — Wed 2:41p machine groomed 21 – 21 base 43 of 68 trails, 63% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/17 3 new variable 12 – 22 base 23 of 45 trails, 51% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Bretton Woods — Wed 6:45a powder machine groomed 18 – 30 base 61 of 98 trails 62% open, 25 miles, 359 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 3:50p packed powder machine groomed 16 – 58 base 71 of 97 trails 73% open, 19 miles, 234 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 12:22p packed powder machine groomed 18 – 22 base 44 of 57 trails 77% open, 12 miles, 155 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 22 of 26 trails, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat. 9a-9p; Sun. 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 6:01a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 7 of 28 trails 25% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 11:54p machine groomed 52 – 55 base 40 of 48 trails 74% open, 186 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:07a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 49 of 61 trails 80% open, 23 miles, 313 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 20 – 42 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Mar 17: 3p-9p;Open Thu-Sun.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 51 of 66 trails 77% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 2:54p machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 9:48a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 29 of 57 trails 51% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:04p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 61 of 61 trails 79% open, 263 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Whaleback — Wed Reopen 03/15 variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base Tue-Thu: 2p-7p Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Wildcat — Wed 6:06a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 26 of 48 trails, 54% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 1 – 12 base 25 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

3/10/2022 Good News Cross Country Skiers Looking for surprisingly good after the melt down conditions? We have them!It has taken a lot of work (grooming then shoveling and then grooming again and again). The result intermittent showers we have created decent skiing. Come out and enjoy before next weather event! We do it all for you. Our waterfall crossing intermittent showers still in. All trails open to snowshoers.; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 5 – 10 base 30 of 57 trails 30 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 4 – 8 base 19 of 59 trails, 21 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC — Wed 8:26a variable 4 – 8 base 13 of 17 trails

Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed No Recent Information frozen granular 3 – 9 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Reopen 03/18 Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mountain Creek — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 29 – 30 base 40 of 46 trails 89% open, 120 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

High Point XC — Wed 10:04p machine groomed 2 – 4 base 1 of 6 trails 3 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 56 of 64 trails 90% open, 19 miles, 154 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 9 trails, 33% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 3:07p machine groomed 30 – 60 base 39 of 39 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Closed for Snow Sports

Dry Hill — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 5 of 7 trails 71% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Wed Reopen 03/19 packed powder machine groomed 6 – 24 base 6 of 6 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 10a-4:30p;Sun: 11:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun:Mar 20: Last day.

Gore Mountain — Wed 3:40p packed powder machine groomed 9 – 38 base 61 of 108 trails 69% open, 17 miles, 259 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 3:37p machine groomed 24 – 52 base 42 of 56 trails 75% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Wed 6:39p machine groomed 14 – 50 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 16 – 48 base 55 of 56 trails, 98% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p; Mar 20: Last day.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 5:27a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 44 of 67 trails 66% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 56 – 56 base Tue/Wed: 10a-9p;Thu/Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 5:31a machine groomed 24 – 68 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-4:30p; Wed/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Mon/Wed/Fri-Sun.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 48 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 17: 3p-8p.

McCauley — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 8 – 28 base 16 of 23 trails 70% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 12 – 36 base Tue-Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-6p; Open Tue-Sun.

Oak Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/18 packed powder 18 – 30 base 13 of 22 trails 59% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Wed 4:27p packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 12 – 26 base 15 of 38 trails 39% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun.

Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 16 of 16 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 12 – 30 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Wed: 10a-4p; Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 24 – 68 base 24 of 24 trails, 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Swain — Wed 6:20p powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 35 trails, 90% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 1:57p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 5:36a machine groomed 20 – 26 base 42 of 51 trails 82% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 36 – 42 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 8:06a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 44 base 72 of 91 trails 80% open, 16 miles, 192 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/15 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 7:57a variable machine groomed 12 – 36 base 42 of 54 trails 78% open, 251 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Cascade XC — Wed 8:48a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 5 of 8 trails, 6 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 9:17a packed powder machine groomed 3 – 8 base 38 of 34 trails 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain XC — Wed 3:25p packed powder machine groomed 8 – 20 base 9 of 12 trails 2 miles Wed-Fri: 2p-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Pineridge XC — Wed 7:28a powder machine groomed 3 – 4 base 13 of 19 trails 14 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed Reopen 03/16 spring snow 12 – 24 base 22 of 23 trails 6 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-6p;Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Mar 20: Last day.

Blue Knob — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 6 – 16 base 10 of 34 trails 29% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Sat-Sun; Mar 20: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 37 of 40 trails 98% open, 16 miles, 168 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 9:48p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-6p; Fri:10a-9p; Sat. 8:30a-9p Sun 8:30a-6p (First Trax 7:30AM).

Elk Mountain — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 8a-4:30p;Fri: 8a-9p; Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 31 of 34 trails 91% open, 9 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 6:33a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-8p;Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain — Wed 6:50a variable machine groomed 20 – 20 base 16 of 26 trails 62% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mount Pleasant — Closed for Snow Sports

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Closed for Snow Sports

Roundtop — Wed 7:00a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 18 of 22 trails, 82% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-6p;Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Seven Springs — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 27 of 33 trails 82% open, 7 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-7p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 5 miles, 125 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Ski Big Bear — Wed Reopen 03/19 packed powder machine groomed 18 – 24 base 15 of 18 trails 3 of 7 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Sawmill — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/19 loose granular 4 – 10 base 8 of 8 trails, 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Whitetail — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 16 of 25 trails 69% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 7:12a powder machine groomed 12 – 18 base 50 of 71 trails 75% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 39 of 47 trails 83% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:16a powder machine groomed 12 – 25 base 35 of 50 trails 70% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:33a 3 new powder machine groomed 20 – 42 base 78 of 81 trails 96% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 2:59p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 140 of 155 trails 90% open, 71 miles, 1437 acres, 20 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 6:29a packed powder machine groomed 6 – 14 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/17 packed powder machine groomed 6 – 20 base 32 of 51 trails, 20 miles, 135 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 18 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 18 – 18 base 56 of 87 trails 14 of 20 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 9:58a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 24 base 103 of 121 trails 85% open, 36 miles, 537 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 46 of 58 trails 79% open, 16 miles, 226 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Wed Reopen 03/18 packed powder 12 – 20 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 6:34a powder machine groomed 16 – 54 base 68 of 78 trails 87% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:52a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 48 base 112 of 116 trails 97% open, 42 miles, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 80 of 99 trails 81% open, 575 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:32a powder machine groomed 16 – 35 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 386 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 14 – 36 base 14 of 24 trails 58% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 8 – 10 base 7 of 10 trails 11 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 8:42a hard packed machine groomed 2 – 10 base 17 of 43 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 8:50a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 18 of 34 trails, 53% open 14 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:01a machine groomed 34 – 90 base 11 of 12 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p; Mar 20: Last day.

Beech Mountain — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 32 – 54 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 26 – 38 base 10 of 18 trails 56% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:25a packed powder machine groomed 34 – 72 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Massanutten — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 14 of 18 trails 78% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wintergreen — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 29 – 50 base 7 of 26 trails 27% open, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 218 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Timberline Mountain — Wed 4:51p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace — Closed for Snow Sports

White Grass XC — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 1 – 4 base 14 of 45 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

