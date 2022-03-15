Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Chestnut Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Indiana
Perfect North Slopes — Closed for Snow Sports
|Iowa
Seven Oaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Sundown Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Michigan
Alpine Valley — Wed Reopen TBA machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 25 trails 72% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 2p-9p;; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5:30p.
Big Powderhorn — Wed 8:44a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Big Snow Resort — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 13 – 13 base 30 of 56 trails 54% open, 127 acres, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 27: Last day.
Bittersweet — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 25 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 9 of 12 lifts, Wed/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 10:52a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 52 of 60 trails 87% open, 360 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Caberfae Peaks — Wed 9:52a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 29 of 30 trails 97% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Cannonsburg — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 24 – 24 base Tue-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Tue-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 42 – 56 base 57 of 58 trails 98% open, 102 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Marquette — Wed 9:54a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Mont Ripley — Reopen 03/18 Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Fri-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Mount Bohemia — Wed 11:37a packed powder 60 – 60 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 620 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4:30p; Sat: 9:30a-8p Sun: 9:30a-5p.
Mt Brighton — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Holiday — Operating, no details Tue-Thu: 4p-8p Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 11a-6p; Open Tue-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
Mt Holly — Wed 9:59a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 12p-9p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9 Sun: 9a-5:30p; Mar 14: 3p-9p.
Mulligans Hollow — Reopen 03/17 machine groomed Thu/Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 12p-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
Nubs Nob — Wed 9:19a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Otsego Resort — Reopen 03/16 Wed/Thu: 3:30p-8:30p Fri: 2p-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Pine Knob — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5:30p Mar 14: 2p-9p.
Pine Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 12 – 36 base Mon/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Shanty Creek — Wed 9:39a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 80 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.
Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 48 – 56 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Mar 21-Apr 04: 9a-4p.
Snow Snake — Closed for Snow Sports
Swiss Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
The Highlands — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 51 of 55 trails 93% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
The Homestead — Closed for Snow Sports
Treetops — Wed Reopen 03/18 powder machine groomed 18 – 75 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.
|Minnesota
Afton Alps — Wed 12:44p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 34 of 50 trails 68% open, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-7:30p Mar 20: Last day.
Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 40 – 40 base 14 of 16 trails, 88% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-8p Open Thu-Sun.
Buck Hill — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Buena Vista — Reopen 03/18 Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-6p Sun: 11a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.
Detroit Mountain — Operating, no details Mon: 4p-9p Thu/Fri: 12p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Thu-Mon.
Elm Creek — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 8 – 59 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 35 – 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 210 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p.
Hyland Hills Ski Area — Wed 9:12a variable machine groomed 28 – 36 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat:/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 20: Last day.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:58a 2 new powder machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails, 97% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Kato — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 24 – 54 base Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-6p; Open Thu-Tue Mar 20: Last day.
Powder Ridge — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.
Spirit Mountain — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Tue-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p Open Tue-Sun.
Welch Village — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 33 of 60 trails 55% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Mar 20: Last day.
Wild Mountain — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 10 – 20 base Mon: 11a-7p Tue: 11a-8p Wed-Fri: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 10a-7p.
|North Dakota
Huff Hills — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 12 – 28 base 8 of 16 trails 50% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.
|Ohio
Alpine Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Boston Mills Brandywine — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 18 – 18 base 14 of 19 trails, 8 of 16 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-3p Fri: 4p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
Mad River — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow Trails — Reopen 03/19
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 3:44p machine groomed 16 – 28 base 11 of 30 trails 38% open, 12 miles, 185 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Wisconsin
Alpine Valley — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 14 – 17 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-10p Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Camp 10 — Closed for Snow Sports
Cascade Mountain — Wed 7:58a machine groomed 27 – 47 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Mar 20: Last day.
Christie Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 34 – 40 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-6p Open Fri-Sun.
Christmas Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Devils Head — Closed for Snow Sports
Granite Peak — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 225 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Little Switzerland — Closed for Snow Sports
Mountain Top at Grand Geneva — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt LaCrosse — Closed for Snow Sports
Nordic Mountain — Reopen 03/19 20 – 40 base Sat/Sun:10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.
Rock Snow Park — Closed for Snow Sports
Sunburst — Closed for Snow Sports
Trollhaugen — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 12 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon/Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-8p; Open Thu-Mon.
Tyrol Basin — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 4p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue/Thu-Sun Mar 20: Last day.
Whitecap Mountain — Wed 9:44a machine groomed 49 – 49 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Wilmot Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:17a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 61 base 142 of 147 trails 98% open, 1413 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:17a powder machine groomed 71 – 89 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:17a packed powder 58 – 58 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:49a packed powder machine groomed 67 – 67 base 169 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Wed Reopen 03/17 powder 35 – 45 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Breckenridge — Wed 5:21a powder machine groomed 62 – 62 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 35 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 5:17a packed powder 43 – 45 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.
Cooper — Wed 6:04a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 53 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:10a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 150 of 158 trails 109% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:51a packed powder machine groomed 77 – 77 base 118 of 160 trails 74% open, 1499 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 59 of 65 trails, 91% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hesperus Ski Area — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 30 – 38 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p Mar 14-20: Open.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:08a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 6:02a powder 74 – 80 base
Kendall Mountain — Reopen 03/18 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Keystone — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 130 of 130 trails 100% open, 3149 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:45a packed powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 88 of 94 trails, 94% open 1594 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:22a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 67 of 67 trails, 100% open 800 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:53a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 66 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 7:33a powder 55 – 120 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Snowmass — Wed 5:17a packed powder 60 – 84 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 21 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 5:11a powder machine groomed 55 – 95 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 16 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Fri: 5:30p-8:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 5:14a powder machine groomed 50 – 52 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 5:15a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 59 base 120 of 147 trails 82% open, 1439 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 65 – 65 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:12a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 66 base 162 of 168 trails 96% open, 2842 acres, 20 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:09a powder machine groomed 109 – 123 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 5:30a packed powder machine groomed 29 – 55 base 244 of 317 trails 77% open, 4430 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 38 – 38 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30 Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:00a variable machine groomed 43 – 43 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 20 – 46 base 52 of 74 trails 70% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Great Divide — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 20 – 24 base 100% open 6 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Lost Trail — Wed Reopen 03/17 machine groomed 60 – 70 base 37 of 69 trails 54% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Maverick — Reopen 03/17 Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 44 – 72 base Mon Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Mon.
Red Lodge — Wed 5:56a hard packed machine groomed 38 – 46 base 68 of 70 trails 97% open, 1588 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Reopen 03/16 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Whitefish — Wed 7:12a 4 new wet snow machine groomed 34 – 117 base 109 of 113 trails, 96% open, 2850 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Angel Fire — Wed 5:39a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 71 of 82 trails 90% open, 29 miles, 458 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-4p.
Pajarito — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 20 – 21 base 29 of 44 trails 66% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Red River — Wed 8:01a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 64 of 64 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sipapu — Wed 5:19a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 34 base 40 of 43 trails, 95% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Apache — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 28 of 55 trails 51% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 12-20: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 85 of 86 trails 99% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Taos — Wed 7:13a powder machine groomed 66 – 84 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open 1294 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 7:00a packed powder machine groomed 111 – 111 base 115 of 118 trails, 97% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 7:00a packed powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 46 of 48 trails 96% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Brian Head — Wed 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 7:01a packed powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 65 of 66 trails, 98% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Cherry Peak — Wed 7:02a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 37 base 33 of 38 trails 87% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.
Deer Valley — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 61 – 61 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Eagle Point — Reopen 03/18 54 – 54 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.
Nordic Valley — Wed 7:03a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 32 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-4p.
Park City — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 67 base 297 of 341 trails 87% open, 6206 acres, 33 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 7:04a powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 137 of 154 trails 89% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Snowbasin — Wed 6:45a powder machine groomed 69 – 69 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 3000 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 7:06a packed powder machine groomed 96 – 96 base 135 of 169 trails 80% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:14a variable machine groomed 84 – 84 base 79 of 82 trails, 96% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sundance — Wed 7:07a packed powder machine groomed 59 – 59 base 48 of 50 trails, 96% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 78 – 85 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Wed Reopen 03/16 packed powder machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:19a variable machine groomed 19 – 79 base 120 of 131 trails 92% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 03/18 powder machine groomed 35 – 40 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
Sleeping Giant — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow King — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 23 – 32 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 9a-6:30p Sun: 9a-4p Mar 20: Last day.
Snowy Range — Wed 4:59a machine groomed 40 – 80 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
White Pine — Wed Reopen 03/18 variable machine groomed 4 – 15 base Mon/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 78 – 85 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
