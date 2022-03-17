LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Thursday, Mar. 17 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 3:27p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 22 of 26 trails 85% open, 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 11:18p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Wed: 3p-9p;Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 28 – 36 base 12 of 19 trails 63% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Wed-Thu: 3p-9p; Fri 19a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Sundown — Wed 9:04p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Baker Mountain — Wed Reopen TBA packed powder 6 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Big Squaw — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 6 – 10 base 24 of 29 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 29 of 35 trails 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn — Wed 6:47a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 15 base 29 of 67 trails 43% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 9:14p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 5 of 20 trails 25% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat: 9a-4p.

Lost Valley — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 25 – 65 base 18 of 31 trails 58% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed 3:31p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 36 of 44 trails, 82% open 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback — Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 36 – 68 base 66 of 68 trails 97% open, 207 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 3:45p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 28 of 42 trails 67% open, 200 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 10a-9p;; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 15 – 25 base 98 of 162 trails 60% open, 43 miles, 476 acres, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 118 of 135 trails 87% open, 47 miles, 797 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 9:14a spring snow 12 – 20 base 26 of 34 trails 76% open, 168 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Wed Reopen 03/18 variable machine groomed 26 – 26 base 13 of 15 trails, 87% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Open Thu-Sun.

Bousquet — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 23 trails, 70% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-8p;Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Catamount — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 10 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 10 – 30 base 28 of 45 trails 62% open, 9 miles, 133 acres, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Otis Ridge — Wed 10:28p machine groomed 12 – 36 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 3:46p machine groomed 20 – 34 base 21 of 22 trails 100% open, 12 miles, 80 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 30 – 34 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Closed for Snow Sports

Attitash — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 21 – 21 base 44 of 68 trails, 65% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed 9:49a variable machine groomed 7 – 18 base 15 of 45 trails 33% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:45p spring snow machine groomed 18 – 30 base 64 of 98 trails 65% open, 25 miles, 368 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 9:02a machine groomed 16 – 58 base 69 of 97 trails 71% open, 19 miles, 228 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 44 of 57 trails, 77% open 12 miles, 151 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 22 of 26 trails 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat. 9a-9p; Sun. 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 11 of 28 trails 39% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 7:47p machine groomed 52 – 55 base 41 of 48 trails, 56% open 187 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 48 of 61 trails 79% open, 23 miles, 309 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 9:34a machine groomed 20 – 42 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Mar 17: 3p-9p;Open Thu-Sun.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 51 of 66 trails 77% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 4:19p machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 20 – 32 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 8:13a 1 – 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 20 – 30 base 60 of 61 trails, 71% open, 254 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Whaleback — Wed 6:49p variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 4 of 30 trails, 13% open 3 of 4 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-6p; Fri: 3p-6p; Open Tue-Fri; Mar 18: Last day.

Wildcat — Wed 6:35a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 48 trails, 42% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 1 – 12 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

3/10/2022 Good News Cross Country Skiers Looking for surprisingly good after the melt down conditions? We have them!It has taken a lot of work (grooming then shoveling and then grooming again and again). The result intermittent showers we have created decent skiing. Come out and enjoy before next weather event! We do it all for you. Our waterfall crossing intermittent showers still in. All trails open to snowshoers.; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 5 – 10 base 30 of 57 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 4 – 8 base 19 of 59 trails, 25 miles

Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC — Wed No Recent Information variable 4 – 8 base 13 of 17 trails Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

New Jersey

Mountain Creek — Wed 11:51a wet snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 29 of 46 trails 65% open, 120 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

High Point XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:26p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 49 of 64 trails 77% open, 19 miles, 154 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 2:27p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 38 of 39 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 6 – 36 base Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Four Seasons — Wed Reopen 03/19 packed powder machine groomed 6 – 24 base 6 of 6 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat: 10a-4:30p;Sun: 11:30a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun:Mar 20: Last day.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:22p variable machine groomed 9 – 38 base 50 of 108 trails 63% open, 17 miles, 227 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 4:53p packed powder machine groomed 24 – 52 base 31 of 56 trails 55% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley — Wed 8:18p machine groomed 12 – 48 base 43 of 60 trails 72% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue 9a-7p; Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 16 – 48 base 54 of 56 trails, 96% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p; Mar 20: Last day.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 45 of 67 trails 67% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 9 of 40 trails 23% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 24 – 68 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-4:30p; Wed/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Mon/Wed/Fri-Sun.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 17: 3p-8p.

McCauley — Wed 8:59a loose granular machine groomed 6 – 26 base 14 of 23 trails 61% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 12 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Peek n Peak — Wed 3:57p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p;Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 12 – 26 base 9 of 38 trails 9% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed 1:25p machine groomed 12 – 30 base 12 of 31 trails 39% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Song Mountain — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 20 – 68 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Swain — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 25 of 35 trails, 71% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 4:08p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 26 base 26 of 51 trails 51% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

West Mountain — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 36 – 42 base 30 of 33 trails 91% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 1:24p spring snow machine groomed 27 – 40 base 74 of 91 trails 83% open, 17 miles, 205 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Reopen TBA

Windham Mountain — Wed 8:39a variable machine groomed 12 – 36 base 41 of 54 trails 76% open, 251 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cascade XC — Wed 7:57a packed powder machine groomed 10 – 10 base 5 of 8 trails, 6 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 10:54a spring snow machine groomed 7 – 12 base 41 of 34 trails, 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain XC — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 8 – 20 base 9 of 12 trails, 2 miles Wed-Fri: 2p-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Pineridge XC — Reopen TBA

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 5:39a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 23 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-6p;Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;Mar 20: Last day.

Blue Knob — Wed Reopen 03/19 machine groomed 6 – 16 base 10 of 34 trails 29% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Sat-Sun; Mar 20: Last day.

Blue Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/18 machine groomed 36 – 48 base 37 of 40 trails, 93% open, 16 miles, 168 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 11:11a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun 8:30a-6p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 9:13a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 23 of 27 trails 85% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8a-4:30p;Fri: 8a-9p; Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Jack Frost — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 31 of 34 trails 91% open, 6 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 6:39a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 19 of 21 trails 90% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-8p;Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain — Wed 6:50a variable machine groomed 20 – 20 base 15 of 26 trails 58% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Roundtop — Wed 6:52a variable machine groomed 24 – 24 base 18 of 22 trails, 82% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-6p;Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p Mar 20: Last day.

Seven Springs — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 25 of 33 trails 76% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 9:58a machine groomed 12 – 48 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 5 miles, 125 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p; Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 18/19: Not open.

Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whitetail — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 15 of 25 trails 60% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Mar 20: Last day.

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 37 of 71 trails 60% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 20 – 28 base 39 of 47 trails 83% open, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 35 of 50 trails 75% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:15a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 42 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 4:16p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 143 of 155 trails 92% open, 71 miles, 1459 acres, 15 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 6 – 14 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 7:19a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 20 base 15 of 51 trails 30% open, 10 miles, 64 acres, 2 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 8:19a wet granular machine groomed 18 – 18 base 6 of 17 trails, 35% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 7:27a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 57 of 87 trails 66% open, 11 of 20 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:15a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 88 of 121 trails 73% open, 32 miles, 488 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 53 of 58 trails, 91% open 18 miles, 250 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 6:03a machine groomed 14 – 50 base 67 of 78 trails 86% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 48 base 99 of 116 trails, 85% open 32 miles, 485 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 81 of 99 trails 82% open, 585 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 107 of 111 trails 96% open, 476 acres, 12 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 14 – 36 base 10 of 24 trails 42% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 20: Last day.

Timber Creek XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Wings XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Woodstock XC — Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 17 of 34 trails, 50% open 14 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 26 – 82 base 11 of 12 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p;Fri: 9a-12a; Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p; Mar 20: Last day.

Beech Mountain — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 31 – 53 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 26 – 38 base 10 of 18 trails 56% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:28a loose granular machine groomed 29 – 64 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Virginia

Massanutten — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 11 of 18 trails 61% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wintergreen — Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 218 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Timberline Mountain — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 20: Last day.

White Grass XC — Closed for Snow Sports

