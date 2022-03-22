Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 44 of 48 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunrise Park — Closed for Snow Sports
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 1:36p machine groomed 45 – 65 base 25 of 30 trails 83% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 8:04a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 49 of 75 trails 65% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 85 – 85 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 24 – 27 base 61 of 67 trails 94% open, 840 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 20 of 53 trails 38% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:35a spring snow machine groomed 39 – 77 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 21: 8:30a-4p, Pass Holder Appreciation.
Homewood — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 26 – 56 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 8:16a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 35 of 43 trails, 81% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:37a machine groomed 63 – 70 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 65 – 119 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 9:21a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 59 trails 29% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mt Baldy — Reopen 03/25 Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Mar 27: Last day.
Northstar — Wed 8:34a machine groomed 13 – 88 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2987 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 40 – 102 base 234 of 270 trails 87% open, 27 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 11:12a 48 – 48 base 25 of 32 trails 81% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 20 of 30 trails 67% open, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 03/24 packed powder machine groomed 111 – 111 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 98 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 1:59p machine groomed 45 – 45 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Yosemite Ski — Closed for Snow Sports
Diamond Peak — Wed 8:13a machine groomed 35 – 75 base 29 of 31 trails 94% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 34 – 76 base 12 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:43a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 82 of 82 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:01a machine groomed 46 – 80 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lookout Pass — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 88 – 109 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pebble Creek — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 19 – 43 base 17 of 30 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 57% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Pomerelle — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 64 – 102 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 7:30a packed powder machine groomed 81 – 89 base 74 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 93% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:27a machine groomed 43 – 71 base 111 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 29 – 73 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 21-23: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 55 – 55 base 33 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 83% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed 1:29p machine groomed 36 – 47 base 36 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 82% open, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Mar 21-25: 9a-4p.
Mt Bachelor — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 79 – 100 base 118 of 121 trails, 11 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:58a 2 new wet snow machine groomed 99 – 123 base 70 of 87 trails, 6 of 12 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 12:58p machine groomed 43 – 68 base 18 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 28% open, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p; Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 1:05p machine groomed 129 – 129 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 03/23 spring snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 29 of 29 trails 2 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:03a 9 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 43 – 65 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 1:07p 3 new spring snow machine groomed 94 – 94 base 80 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 28 – 42 base 46 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 82% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:24a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 157 – 175 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 48 – 76 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Stevens Pass — Wed 2:48p machine groomed 99 – 99 base 53 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 1:06p machine groomed 65 – 65 base 27 of 83 trails 6 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 03/23 packed powder machine groomed 98 – 149 base Tue-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 8:23a machine groomed 66 – 106 base 39 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 70 – 70 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 9:09a machine groomed 64 – 64 base 33 of 35 trails 94% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Mar 18-28: 9a-3:30p.
Big White — Wed 7:33a 4 new machine groomed 87 – 87 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:25a machine groomed 154 – 154 base 48 of 53 trails 91% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:44a variable machine groomed 72 – 125 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 120 – 157 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p; Mar 13-28: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:39a packed powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 46 – 154 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 12:44p powder 139 – 139 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 12:46p powder 177 – 177 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:35a wet snow machine groomed 55 – 95 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 9:37a machine groomed 109 – 127 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 8:58a spring snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 60 of 81 trails, 74% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 25 – 63 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed Reopen 03/24 1 new machine groomed 53 – 143 base 37 of 37 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 5:45a packed powder machine groomed 20 – 73 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 9:42a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 129 – 129 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 7:32a packed powder machine groomed 66 – 81 base 123 of 133 trails, 92% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 69 – 86 base 135 of 137 trails, 99% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:09a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 112 – 112 base 239 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:44a 1 new machine groomed 120 – 120 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 9:35a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p.
Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 27: Last day.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 4:28p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 41 of 141 trails, 29% open 2 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 4:27p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 12 of 25 trails, 48% open 3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 52 of 53 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Mont Belu — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 39 – 39 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Wed Reopen 03/21 machine groomed 51 – 51 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 4:26p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 03/21 machine groomed 35 – 35 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 4:25p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Mont Orford — Wed 4:24p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 21 of 61 trails, 34% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed Reopen 03/21 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 4:23p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:56a spring snow 10 – 22 base 46 of 60 trails, 78% open 19 miles, 177 acres, 4 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 4:22p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 52 trails, 56% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 03/21 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 33 of 40 trails 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 21 trails 81% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 17 of 35 trails, 49% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Fri-Mon Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 26 of 37 trails 70% open, 3 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 4:20p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:34a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 4:20p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 88 of 102 trails, 86% open 11 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 4:19p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 20 of 27 trails, 74% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 4:18p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Vorlage — Wed 4:16p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 15 of 18 trails, 83% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Closed for Snow Sports
Blue Mountain — Wed 4:35p machine groomed 33 – 33 base 26 of 43 trails 60% open, 7 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 4:34p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Brimacombe — Closed for Snow Sports
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 23 of 24 trails 90% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Closed for Snow Sports
Dagmar Ski Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Earl Bales Ski Centre — Closed for Snow Sports
Glen Eden — Closed for Snow Sports
Hidden Valley — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Hockley Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Horseshoe Resort — Wed 4:34p machine groomed 35 – 35 base 11 of 28 trails 39% open, 2 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 18 trails, 89% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p Open Fri-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Loch Lomond — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 39 – 39 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Mansfield Ski Club — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 18 – 24 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open, 3 of 7 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Wed Reopen 03/26 wet granular machine groomed 28 – 30 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Wed 4:33p machine groomed 26 – 33 base 30 of 36 trails 83% open, 4 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Searchmont Resort — Wed 4:30p machine groomed 24 – 35 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sir Sams — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 16 – 16 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.
Snow Valley — Wed 4:30p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed Reopen 03/21 machine groomed 35 – 35 base Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 27: Last day.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 26 of 34 trails 76% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:16a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 19-27: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 22 trails, 95% open 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 27: Last day.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:40a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 84 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 65 – 98 base 161 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 10:01a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 10:04a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 68 of 79 trails, 86% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:17a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:12a machine groomed 43 – 172 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed No Recent Information wet snow machine groomed 60 – 185 base 33 of 36 trails, 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 21-25: 9a-4p.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:42a wet packed snow machine groomed 12 – 18 base 14 of 18 trails, 44 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
