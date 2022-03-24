LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Thursday, Mar. 24 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 26 trails, 62% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Mt Southington — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown — Reopen TBA

Maine

Big Squaw — Wed 10:23a machine groomed 6 – 10 base 18 of 29 trails 62% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 24: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Operating, no details

Black Mtn — Wed 5:57a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 15 base 17 of 67 trails 25% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Lost Valley — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 25 – 65 base 16 of 31 trails 52% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed 10:19a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 15 of 44 trails 34% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Saddleback — Wed 10:39a corn snow machine groomed 36 – 68 base 41 of 68 trails 60% open, 113 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 – 34 base Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sugarloaf — Wed 6:43a loose granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 77 of 162 trails 48% open, 31 miles, 400 acres, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 93 of 135 trails 69% open, 36 miles, 546 acres, 11 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow 12 – 20 base Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bousquet — Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak — Reopen 03/26 Mon-Tues: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Closed Weds-Fri.

Otis Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 10:14a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 38 of 68 trails 55% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:27p frozen granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 24 of 98 trails 24% open, 10 miles, 176 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/25 variable machine groomed 16 – 58 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 1:12p variable machine groomed 10 – 16 base 39 of 57 trails, 68% open 11 miles, 145 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 13 of 26 trails 50% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 7 of 28 trails, 25% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 27: Last day.

Gunstock — Wed 11:08p machine groomed 24 – 32 base 36 of 48 trails 43% open, 179 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed Reopen 03/25 variable 6 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:05a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 42 of 61 trails 69% open, 20 miles, 263 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 42 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-Sun.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 10:20a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 46 of 66 trails 70% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 3:56p machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 7:12a variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 59 of 61 trails 56% open, 248 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat — Wed 10:23a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 13 of 48 trails, 27% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 1 – 12 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

3/10/2022 Good News Cross Country Skiers Looking for surprisingly good after the melt down conditions? We have them!It has taken a lot of work (grooming then shoveling and then grooming again and again). The result intermittent showers we have created decent skiing. Come out and enjoy, before next weather event! We do it all for you. Our waterfall crossing intermittent showers still in. All trails open to snowshoers.; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Last Day: Mar 20.

Bretton Woods XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson XC — Closed for Snow Sports

King Pine XC — Wed No Recent Information variable 2 – 6 base 8 of 17 trails Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Mountain Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Belleayre — Wed 3:16p machine groomed 6 – 28 base 44 of 64 trails, 69% open 17 miles, 144 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:08p machine groomed 16 – 36 base 27 of 39 trails 69% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 3:45p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 35 base 35 of 108 trails 57% open, 16 miles, 203 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow 14 – 38 base 13 of 56 trails 23% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley — Wed 4:29p machine groomed 8 – 42 base 30 of 60 trails 50% open, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 10:58a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 36 of 67 trails 55% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Labrador Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 24 base 4 of 8 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Plattekill — Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 16 of 16 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Reopen 03/25

Song Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 20 – 48 base 12 of 24 trails, 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 27: Last day.

Swain — Wed Reopen 03/26 wet granular 12 – 24 base 14 of 35 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Thunder Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 12 – 36 base 17 of 22 trails, 77% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 32 base 26 of 33 trails, 79% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 12:47p spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 63 of 91 trails 71% open, 15 miles, 185 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain — Wed 9:14a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 28 of 54 trails 52% open, 185 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 40 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Pennsylvania

Blue Knob — Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 36 – 48 base 33 of 40 trails, 3 of 16 lifts, Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p; Mar 27: Last day.

Camelback — Wed Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Mon -Thurs 10AM – 6PM, Fri. 10AM-9PM Sat 8:30am – 9pm (First Trax 7:30am) Sun: 8:30am – 6pm (First Trax 7:30am).

Jack Frost — Wed 10:26a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 9 of 34 trails 27% open, 3 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Seven Springs — Closed for Snow Sports

Shawnee Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sawmill — Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-4p; Open Sat;Mar 26: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 7:08a variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 15 of 71 trails 34% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/25 spring snow machine groomed 10 – 18 base 26 of 47 trails, 55% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 17 of 50 trails 46% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 61 of 81 trails, 75% open 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 4:36p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 88 of 155 trails 57% open, 55 miles, 460 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed Reopen 03/26 variable 6 – 14 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow machine groomed 6 – 15 base 13 of 51 trails, 9 miles, 55 acres, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 27: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed Reopen 03/25 spring snow 15 – 15 base 4 of 17 trails, 24% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 03: Last Day.

Mount Snow — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 36 of 87 trails 41% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:15a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 75 of 121 trails 62% open, 27 miles, 412 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 17 of 58 trails, 29% open 8 miles, 129 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:42p machine groomed 10 – 46 base 34 of 78 trails 44% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:15a variable machine groomed 16 – 40 base 67 of 116 trails, 58% open 22 miles, 357 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 9:56a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 20 of 99 trails 20% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 68 of 111 trails 61% open, 357 acres, 10 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Closed for Snow Sports

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Closed for Snow Sports

Beech Mountain — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Cataloochee — Wed 10:54a machine groomed 14 – 33 base 4 of 18 trails 22% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:54a loose granular 17 – 55 base 9 of 21 trails 43% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 8:19a spring snow machine groomed 34 – 34 base 26 of 60 trails 43% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

