Big Powderhorn — Wed 9:51a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 38 of 44 trails 86% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Big Snow Resort — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 13 – 13 base 54 of 56 trails, 96% open, 235 acres, 8 of 15 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Boyne Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 26 of 60 trails 43% open, 211 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:59a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 50 of 58 trails 86% open, 93 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Marquette — Wed Reopen 03/29 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue/Thu/Fri-Sun.

Mont Ripley — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/02 spring snow 60 – 60 base 106 of 106 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Nubs Nob — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 40 of 53 trails, 75% open 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pine Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Shanty Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 21-Apr 03: 9a-4p.

The Highlands — Closed for Snow Sports

Treetops — Wed Reopen 04/01 spring snow machine groomed 18 – 75 base 21 of 24 trails 88% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills — Closed for Snow Sports

Detroit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Giants Ridge — Wed 9:07a machine groomed 35 – 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 210 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p.

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 59 of 62 trails 95% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

South Dakota

Terry Peak — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 12 – 28 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 5 miles, 150 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 225 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:36a spring snow machine groomed 58 – 58 base 109 of 147 trails 75% open, 1101 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 4:09a packed powder 65 – 81 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:09a spring snow 53 – 53 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 167 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bluebird Backcountry — Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge — Wed 5:31a spring snow machine groomed 57 – 57 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Wed 4:17a spring snow 37 – 39 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.

Cooper — Wed 5:49a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 56 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 4:39a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 150 of 158 trails 108% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte — Wed 5:38a machine groomed 68 – 68 base 119 of 160 trails 74% open, 1499 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Wed 8:40a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 39 of 41 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Howelsen Hill — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Irwin — Wed 8:43a wet granular 66 – 80 base

Kendall Mountain — Reopen 04/01 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Keystone — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 117 of 130 trails 90% open, 2935 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loveland — Wed 4:41a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 91 of 94 trails, 97% open 1744 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:41a spring snow machine groomed 61 – 61 base 67 of 67 trails, 100% open 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Wed 5:38a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 5:10a packed powder machine groomed 51 – 56 base 101 of 105 trails 99% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/31 powder 55 – 120 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass — Wed 4:09a spring snow 54 – 76 base 97 of 98 trails, 99% open 3308 acres, 21 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 83 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 14 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight — Wed 5:07a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 52 base 72 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.

Telluride — Wed 4:50a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 64 base 120 of 147 trails 82% open, 1544 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail — Wed 5:36a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:28a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 67 base 165 of 168 trails 98% open, 2931 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 11:27a spring snow 92 – 106 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 4:49a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 52 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 31 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30 Open Wed-Sun.

Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery — Wed 2:04p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 50 of 74 trails 90% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Great Divide — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 15 – 20 base 67% open 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Lost Trail — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 60 – 70 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 01: Last day.

Maverick — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 40 – 72 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed 5:51a hard packed machine groomed 38 – 49 base 66 of 70 trails 94% open, 1588 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown — Wed Reopen 03/30 packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Whitefish — Wed 7:10a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 107 base 108 of 113 trails 96% open, 2850 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

New Mexico

Pajarito — Closed for Snow Sports

Sipapu — Wed 4:18a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 22 of 43 trails, 50% open 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 84 of 86 trails 98% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Taos — Wed 6:28a variable machine groomed 54 – 69 base 103 of 110 trails, 94% open 1294 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:16a spring snow machine groomed 97 – 97 base 115 of 118 trails, 97% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 62 – 62 base 46 of 48 trails 96% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brian Head — Wed 11:51a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 29 of 71 trails 40% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 76 – 76 base 65 of 66 trails, 98% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.

Cherry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Deer Valley — Wed 12:11p machine groomed 50 – 50 base 99 of 103 trails 96% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Eagle Point — Wed Reopen 04/01 packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Park City — Wed 6:09a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 69 base 208 of 341 trails 61% open, 4620 acres, 35 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 45 base 137 of 154 trails 89% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 86 of 106 trails 81% open, 3000 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbird — Wed 6:23a spring snow machine groomed 86 – 86 base 93 of 169 trails 55% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 7:10a variable machine groomed 71 – 71 base 41 of 82 trails, 50% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance — Wed 6:25a packed powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 48 of 50 trails, 96% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 6:31a spring snow machine groomed 79 – 83 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 6:36a spring snow machine groomed 17 – 72 base 102 of 131 trails 78% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 04/01 powder 32 – 38 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun.

Snowy Range — Wed 6:07a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 72 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pine — Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee XC — Wed 6:30a spring snow machine groomed 78 – 85 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

