Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:50a 7 new machine groomed 62 – 62 base 44 of 48 trails, 92% open, 715 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 16 of 30 trails 53% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Bear Valley — Wed 7:52a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 114 – 114 base 12 of 35 trails, 34% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 80 – 80 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:39a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 20 base 11 of 67 trails 12% open, 49 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:43a 3 new spring snow machine groomed 29 – 68 base 83 of 97 trails 70% open, 5 miles, 3375 acres, 19 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 28: 8:30a-4p, Pass Holder Appreciation.
Homewood — Wed 6:35a – 1 new spring snow machine groomed 15 – 30 base 47 of 67 trails 70% open, 1000 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
June — Wed 1:39p machine groomed 65 – 65 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:45a 7 new machine groomed 58 – 61 base 89 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 7:15a 7 new machine groomed 58 – 98 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 20 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:07a 6 new spring snow machine groomed 16 – 28 base 13 of 59 trails, 22% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mt Baldy — Closed for Snow Sports
Northstar — Wed 7:02a 1 new machine groomed 18 – 75 base 95 of 100 trails 95% open, 2966 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:15a 1 new machine groomed 27 – 94 base 135 of 270 trails, 50% open, 22 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 11:32a 5 new 48 – 48 base 20 of 32 trails 65% open, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 6:06a 4 – 5 new machine groomed 24 – 40 base 14 of 30 trails, 47% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 111 – 111 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:06a 3 new variable machine groomed 30 – 85 base 96 of 103 trails 93% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 10 of 15 trails 67% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 7:01a 2 new machine groomed 20 – 40 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 24 – 60 base 12 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 27 of 82 trails 5 of 10 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Brundage — Wed 5:03a 2 new machine groomed 37 – 70 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lookout Pass — Wed 12:16a machine groomed 77 – 99 base 33 of 38 trails, 18 miles 520 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pebble Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Pomerelle — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Schweitzer — Wed 8:55a spring snow machine groomed 52 – 92 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 80 – 80 base 57 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 40 – 62 base 90 of 128 trails, 2542 acres 13 of 17 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:03a 1 new variable machine groomed 19 – 62 base 44 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 51 – 51 base 29 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 73% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Bachelor — Wed 1:39p spring snow machine groomed 74 – 88 base 116 of 121 trails 11 of 15 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:14a spring snow machine groomed 88 – 125 base 83 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 40 – 68 base 18 of 65 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 28% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 122 – 122 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Closed for Snow Sports
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:03a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 36 – 59 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 1:15p spring snow machine groomed 82 – 82 base 81 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 28 – 42 base 49 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 88% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:34a packed powder machine groomed 131 – 152 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 45 – 73 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 1:41p machine groomed 86 – 86 base 54 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 15 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 18% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 03/31 packed powder 102 – 156 base 18 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun.
White Pass — Wed 1:38p machine groomed 48 – 92 base 38 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.
Baldy Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 58 – 58 base Mon/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 03: Last day.
Big White — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:46a spring snow machine groomed 57 – 112 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 113 – 152 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 42 – 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:13a packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:10a machine groomed 44 – 155 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 7:09a powder 142 – 142 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 7:10a powder 197 – 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 42 – 84 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 107 – 126 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 7:31a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 44 base 60 of 81 trails, 74% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 03: Last day.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:01a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 59 base 106 of 135 trails 79% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 45 – 134 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 8:00a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 67 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 107 – 107 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 109 – 109 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p Apr 03: Last day.
SilverStar — Wed 6:27a 1 new machine groomed 61 – 76 base 122 of 133 trails 92% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p Apr 03: Last day.
Sun Peaks — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 69 – 87 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:08a spring snow machine groomed 101 – 101 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 112 – 112 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
|Saskatchewan
Duck Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-5p Wed/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun:9:30-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.
Falcon Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 12 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 03: Last day.
|Quebec
Bromont — Closed for Snow Sports
Camp Fortune — Wed 10:27a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 5 of 25 trails, 20% open 2 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Le Massif — Wed 6:56a 3 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Belu — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Blanc — Wed 9:19a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 32 of 42 trails, 76% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 10:30a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 18 of 25 trails 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Mont Habitant — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Mont Orford — Wed 9:32a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 19 of 61 trails, 63% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:29a 3- 4 new powder machine groomed 10 – 24 base 34 of 60 trails 57% open, 17 miles, 154 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 9:40a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 52 trails, 56% open 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 40 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.
Sommet Edelweiss — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Gabriel — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 21 trails 71% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 35 trails, 51% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Olympia — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 25 of 37 trails 68% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 34 of 40 trails 85% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 10:36a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 95 of 102 trails, 90% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
versant Avila — Wed 9:43a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Vorlage — Closed for Snow Sports
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Boler Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 20 – 25 base 15 of 24 trails 65% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Loch Lomond — Closed for Snow Sports
Mansfield Ski Club — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Pakenham — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Closed for Snow Sports
Searchmont Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Sir Sams — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 10:02a 4 new machine groomed 48 – 48 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:45a 2 new wet snow machine groomed 30 – 73 base 89 of 95 trails, 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:50a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 63 – 96 base 162 of 161 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 7:49a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 71 of 79 trails, 90% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 87 – 87 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 9:51a 13 new powder machine groomed 45 – 202 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 03/30 wet snow 60 – 185 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 11 of 18 trails, 24 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
