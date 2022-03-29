Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Big Powderhorn — Wed 4:59a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 39 of 44 trails 89% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Big Snow Resort — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 13 – 13 base 54 of 56 trails, 96% open, 235 acres, 8 of 15 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 26 of 60 trails 43% open, 211 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:52a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 50 of 58 trails 86% open, 93 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Marquette — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue/Thu/Fri-Sun.
Mont Ripley — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/02 spring snow 60 – 60 base 106 of 106 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
Nubs Nob — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 40 of 53 trails, 75% open 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Pine Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Shanty Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Brule — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 21-Apr 03: 9a-4p.
The Highlands — Closed for Snow Sports
Treetops — Wed Reopen 04/01 spring snow machine groomed 18 – 75 base 21 of 24 trails 88% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
|Minnesota
Andes Tower Hills — Closed for Snow Sports
Detroit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:27a machine groomed 35 – 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 210 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 59 of 62 trails 95% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Spirit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 12 – 28 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 5 miles, 150 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 225 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:28a spring snow machine groomed 56 – 56 base 108 of 147 trails 74% open, 1057 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:43a packed powder 64 – 80 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:43a packed powder 51 – 52 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:39a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 167 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Closed for Snow Sports
Breckenridge — Wed 5:38a spring snow machine groomed 57 – 57 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 5:43a packed powder 36 – 38 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.
Cooper — Wed 4:31a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 56 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:00a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 150 of 158 trails 95% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:40a 1 new machine groomed 68 – 68 base 119 of 160 trails, 74% open, 1499 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 9:06a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 10:56p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 7:16a variable machine groomed 53 – 103 base 39 of 41 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 9:55a 5 new powder 69 – 80 base
Kendall Mountain — Reopen 04/01 Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Keystone — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 116 of 130 trails 89% open, 2925 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:46a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 91 of 94 trails, 97% open 1744 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:27a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 60 – 60 base 65 of 67 trails 97% open, 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:49a 3 new machine groomed 51 – 51 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 6:01a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 52 – 57 base 101 of 105 trails 99% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/31 2 new powder 55 – 120 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun.
Snowmass — Wed 5:43a 1 new packed powder 54 – 76 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 21 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 5:04a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 47 – 82 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 16 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sunlight — Wed 11:50a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 40 – 42 base 44 of 72 trails 61% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Telluride — Wed 5:10a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 58 – 64 base 120 of 147 trails 82% open, 1544 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 267 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 26 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:17a spring snow machine groomed 62 – 65 base 165 of 168 trails 98% open, 2931 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 2:34p 8 new powder machine groomed 96 – 113 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 5:25a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 55 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 31 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 35 – 35 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30 Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 7:50a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 6:40a 1 new loose granular machine groomed 18 – 42 base 50 of 74 trails 68% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Great Divide — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 15 – 20 base 67% open 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Lost Trail — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 60 – 70 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 01: Last day.
Maverick — Closed for Snow Sports
Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 40 – 72 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Red Lodge — Wed 5:58a hard packed machine groomed 36 – 43 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 1588 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Wed Reopen 03/30 packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.
Whitefish — Wed 6:56a spring snow machine groomed 25 – 102 base 108 of 113 trails 94% open, 2850 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Pajarito — Closed for Snow Sports
Sipapu — Wed 4:22a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 22 of 43 trails, 50% open 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 8:21a 1 new machine groomed 58 – 58 base 84 of 86 trails 98% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Taos — Wed 6:59a variable machine groomed 54 – 69 base 97 of 110 trails, 94% open 1294 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:22a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 115 of 118 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 17: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 60 base 46 of 48 trails 96% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Brian Head — Wed 6:09a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:32a packed powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 65 of 66 trails, 98% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Cherry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Deer Valley — Wed 7:09a 2 new machine groomed 52 – 52 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Eagle Point — Wed Reopen 04/01 packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.
Nordic Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Park City — Wed 6:04a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 42 – 69 base 194 of 341 trails 57% open, 4082 acres, 35 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:35a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 137 of 154 trails 89% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbasin — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 70 of 106 trails 66% open, 3000 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 6:37a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 86 – 86 base 93 of 169 trails 55% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:15a 3 new variable machine groomed 74 – 74 base 53 of 82 trails 65% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sundance — Wed 6:38a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 44 – 44 base 48 of 50 trails 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4:30p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:00a spring snow machine groomed 78 – 83 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:34a spring snow machine groomed 17 – 71 base 98 of 131 trails 75% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed Reopen 04/01 powder 32 – 38 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
Snowy Range — Wed 5:03a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 72 base 30 of 33 trails 90% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
White Pine — Closed for Snow Sports
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 6:59a spring snow machine groomed 78 – 83 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
