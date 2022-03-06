SMU 74, Tulane 68

TULANE (13-14)
Cross 2-8 0-0 4, Baker 5-12 1-2 11, Forbes 6-14 3-4 16, James 2-6 4-6 8, McGee 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 6-13 4-4 19, Days 1-1 0-0 2, Pope 1-1 2-2 4, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-18 68.
SMU (22-7)
Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Ma.Weathers 5-14 1-2 12, Bandoumel 6-15 2-2 18, Davis 7-11 1-2 19, Mi.Weathers 5-11 4-5 16, Nutall 1-3 0-0 3, Phelps 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Agunanne 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-13 74.
Halftime_Tulane 45-38. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 4-21 (Coleman 3-9, Forbes 1-3, McGee 0-1, Cross 0-2, Baker 0-3, James 0-3), SMU 13-30 (Davis 4-6, Bandoumel 4-12, Mi.Weathers 2-3, Smith 1-1, Nutall 1-3, Ma.Weathers 1-3, Phelps 0-1, Todorovic 0-1). Rebounds_Tulane 37 (Cross 10), SMU 28 (Ma.Weathers 13). Assists_Tulane 14 (Cross 6), SMU 19 (Davis, Mi.Weathers 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 17, SMU 15. A_5,068 (7,000).
