SMU 76, Cincinnati 71

CINCINNATI (17-14)
Ado 0-0 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 1-7 0-0 2, Davenport 6-13 2-2 17, DeJulius 7-21 4-4 21, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 2-5 3-4 9, Hensley 1-1 1-2 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Lakhin 3-4 2-3 8, Oguama 2-6 2-2 6, Koval 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 14-17 71.
SMU (21-7)
Agunanne 0-3 0-0 0, Ma.Weathers 4-14 7-10 15, Bandoumel 2-5 4-4 10, Davis 5-15 13-14 25, Mi.Weathers 5-8 8-9 19, Nutall 1-6 1-3 3, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 19-56 33-40 76.
Halftime_Cincinnati 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 9-25 (Davenport 3-6, DeJulius 3-11, Saunders 2-3, Koval 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-3), SMU 5-18 (Bandoumel 2-4, Davis 2-6, Mi.Weathers 1-1, Todorovic 0-1, Nutall 0-3, Ma.Weathers 0-3). Fouled Out_Ado. Rebounds_Cincinnati 33 (Davenport 7), SMU 43 (Mi.Weathers 11). Assists_Cincinnati 13 (DeJulius 4), SMU 12 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 27, SMU 13.
