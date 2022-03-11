SMU 83, Tulsa 58

TULSA (11-20)
Horne 4-15 4-6 12, Idowu 2-5 1-2 5, Griffin 6-21 1-1 16, Haywood 2-7 1-2 6, Jackson 4-8 1-1 11, Draine 2-5 0-0 5, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 1-4 3, Konstantynovskyi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 9-16 58.
SMU (23-7)
Ma.Weathers 7-11 4-8 18, Bandoumel 5-13 2-2 16, Davis 7-23 4-4 24, Nutall 3-8 0-0 8, Mi.Weathers 4-7 3-5 12, Phelps 2-2 1-2 5, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 14-21 83.
Halftime_SMU 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 7-22 (Griffin 3-11, Jackson 2-2, Draine 1-3, Haywood 1-3, Horne 0-3), SMU 13-34 (Davis 6-15, Bandoumel 4-9, Nutall 2-7, Mi.Weathers 1-2, Ma.Weathers 0-1). Fouled Out_Gaston-Chapman. Rebounds_Tulsa 38 (Idowu 8), SMU 35 (Ma.Weathers 9). Assists_Tulsa 14 (Haywood 7), SMU 18 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 17, SMU 13.
