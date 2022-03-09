On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SMU’s Davis is AAC player of year; Sampson top coach

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 12:51 pm
< a min read
      

IRVING, Texas (AP) — SMU senior guard Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference player of the year, as selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

Davis, who leads the conference with 19.5 points a game and is third with 4.6 assists, was the only unanimous pick on the All-AAC first team released Wednesday. He also was the league’s top scorer last season.

The other first-team picks are graduate senior forwards Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. of regular-season champion and 18th-ranked Houston, Tulane freshman guard Jalen Cook and Memphis 6-foot-11 freshman center Jalen Duren.

Duren is the league’s top rebounder at 7.5 per game and was the unanimous pick for freshman of the year. Cook is the second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is the American’s coach of the year for the third time, with the Cougars going into the conference tournament with a 26-5 record. Sampson was also coach of the year in 2018 and 2019, and the Cougars made it to the NCAA Final Four last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth