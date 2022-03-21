South Alabama 83, SC-Upstate 79

SC-UPSTATE (15-17)
Gainey 5-9 3-4 16, Goodloe 2-5 2-2 6, White 2-7 0-0 5, Aldrich 5-9 4-4 15, Mozone 6-16 13-14 29, Rideau 3-7 2-3 8, Breazeale 0-1 0-0 0, K.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 24-27 79.
SOUTH ALABAMA (21-11)
Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Franklin 10-12 8-10 28, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 4-10 4-7 13, Manning 1-3 0-0 2, Shirley 3-4 2-2 8, Goncalves 3-6 1-2 10, D.Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Kearing 4-6 2-4 10. Totals 30-51 17-25 83.
Halftime_South Alabama 42-29. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 9-23 (Mozone 4-9, Gainey 3-6, Aldrich 1-2, White 1-4, Rideau 0-2), South Alabama 6-13 (Goncalves 3-6, D.Smith 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Jones 1-3). Fouled Out_D.Smith. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 30 (Gainey, Aldrich, Mozone 6), South Alabama 27 (Franklin 7). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (Gainey, White 3), South Alabama 15 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 19, South Alabama 20. A_699 (10,041).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.