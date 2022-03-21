Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

South Alabama beats USC Upstate in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin had a career-high 28 points as South Alabama edged past South Carolina Upstate 83-79 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Monday night.

Franklin hit 10 of 12 shots and converted 8 of 10 free throws.

Tyrell Jones had 13 points for South Alabama (21-11). Kayo Goncalves and Marshall Kearing each had 10 points.

Bryson Mozone scored a career-high 29 points for the Spartans (15-17). Jordan Gainey added 16 points and Josh Aldrich had 15 points.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Critical maintenance