South Carolina 79, Howard 21

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 6:54 pm
HOWARD (21-10)

Fort-Davis 2-10 0-0 4, Marsh 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Howell 1-11 0-0 2, Warren 2-13 4-4 8, Steel 0-1 0-0 0, Thorpe 0-4 0-0 0, Udoji 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Creek 1-3 0-0 3, Hutton 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 8-54 4-4 21

SOUTH CAROLINA (30-2)

Boston 4-7 2-2 10, Saxton 2-4 4-5 8, Beal 2-7 3-3 7, Cooke 2-15 0-0 5, Henderson 2-9 0-0 6, Amihere 1-3 2-4 4, Grissett 4-7 0-0 8, Wesolek 1-2 0-0 2, Cardoso 0-1 0-0 0, Littleton 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 2-5 0-0 6, Feagin 3-3 4-6 10, Hall 3-7 0-1 8, Russell 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 28-79 15-21 79

Howard 2 2 4 13 21
South Carolina 22 22 16 19 79

3-Point Goals_Howard 1-9 (Fort-Davis 0-1, Howell 0-3, Warren 0-1, Udoji 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Creek 1-1, Wilson 0-1), South Carolina 8-38 (Boston 0-1, Beal 0-2, Cooke 1-10, Henderson 2-7, Amihere 0-1, Wesolek 0-1, Littleton 1-5, Thompson 2-5, Hall 2-5, Russell 0-1). Assists_Howard 2 (Nelson 1, Warren 1), South Carolina 20 (Grissett 4, Russell 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Howard 28 (Warren 5), South Carolina 69 (Saxton 13). Total Fouls_Howard 15, South Carolina 6. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,478.

