South Carolina Gamecocks play in SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks play in the SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 12-4 on their home court. South Carolina ranks ninth in the SEC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Erik Stevenson averaging 3.6.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 in SEC play. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Gamecocks won 66-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 22 points, and Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couisnard is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Stevenson is averaging 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Iverson Molinar is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

